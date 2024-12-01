Wow! Tanuj Virwani opens up about his wife Tanya Jacob's response to his role as Splitsvilla X5 host; Says ‘My wife was very…’

MUMBAI: Splitsvilla X5 is about to begin, and the trailers for the show have already begun to generate a lot of interest among the general public. The producers of the dating reality show revealed Tanuj Virwani as Sunny Leoni's new co-host a few days ago. As a result, the well-known news website got in touch with the actor who had recently tied the knot and inquired about Tanya Jacob's views about getting named Splistvilla 15. Tanuj and his wife Tanya are presently on their honeymoon and are in Paris.

He said, “I am not specifically looking at how it feels like getting this gig after my wedding. But as an artist, it definitely has offered me a lot of new infinite possibilities because I have not been part of any sort of reality television before, neither as a contestant nor as a host.”

He added, “I was not at all apprehensive before I accepted this offer because Splitsvilla is a very popular show in our country. This is season 15. So it has a huge built-in audience as well as Sunny, with whom I have a very good rapport. We worked together in the past. So these were the two main factors. I had no apprehensions.”

He expressed his wife’s opinon on the same, “Well, my wife was very happy. She likes to see me kind of dabble in different things. She always encourages me to go and express myself. She is always in my corner.”

When asked about dating tips he stated, “I think the most important thing is that you need to be authentic to yourself. Stop following trends, stop following other people and stop listening to everybody. You have to stay true to who you are. You need to know who you are, where you want to be, and how you want to get there. These are very important things. It's important that we don't subject ourselves to peer pressure or just the confines of a rat race. I think there is nothing more attractive than a sense of individuality. That's my advice to all the contestants.”

He also mentioned how he and Tanya keep the spark alive in your relationship, “ I think communication is the key to any relationship. There must be good communication with transparency. You'd rather piss someone off by telling them how you actually feel than hide it from them. And eventually, all that stuff comes out in a not very pleasant way. Also, mutual respect is the most important. That's the foundation on which any healthy relationship should be built.”

He also talked about feelings about getting insecure in a relationship and how he deals with it, “I would be lying if I said I never felt insecure in a relationship. People get insecure at any stage of their relationships. Insecurities are a part of the course. It is important how you cope with it. There is no shame in sitting down and discussing about your insecurities with your partner. The sad part is that most people don’t do that. Communication is the key. Everyone wanted respect and love in their relationships.”

He added, “If they are insecure in a relationship, I think an open forum is the best course of action. You need to sit with your better half and discuss. These are the reasons why I am feeling this way. Some of them may be valid, and some may not be valid. But either way, only if you voice it to your partner will there be some positive change. Otherwise, it is just going to keep on growing and growing inside of you and after reaching that point, there is simply no turning back from that. I would encourage them to be on the same page and just speak very candidly and openly as friends. Sometimes we forget that when you are in a relationship, you still have to be friends first.”

When asked about the difference between the chemistry between you two before and after

Marriage then he replied, “I personally feel there is no difference in our chemistry before or after marriage. Once you have committed to someone and it is very clear that this is the person you want to spend the rest of your life with, all of these things, like marriage and paperwork, What tag you give it in society is very secondary. I think the primary goal has always been to be on the same page about what we expect from each other and our life goals, luckily for the both of us. If you ask me, the one change I would say post-marriage is that I am wearing a ring on my finger now.”

He also spoke about reuniting with his One Night Stand co-star Sunny Leone after a long time, “I always had a wonderful equation with Sunny. I was in the intensity of my career. I got the opportunity to work with her. So I look forward to another round of fun, games, masti and great memories. She is a gem of a person and she is a very hard-working woman. There's so much to learn from her.”

Credit- Times Now