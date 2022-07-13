Wow! Tejasswi Prakash again steals the limelight with her latest Disney Princess’ looks, netizens’ reactions are unmissable

MUMBAI: Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash‘s latest look as Disney Princess Jasmine is all over the internet. The actress who enjoys a massive fan following on social media has left her fans drooling over her latest avatar for an upcoming shoot.

The actress was clicked by the paps as she stepped out of her vanity van on Tuesday night and grabbed all the attention of the onlookers. Dressed as famous Princess ‘Jasmine’ Tejasswi looked like a mirror image of the popular Disney character.

Also Read: Adorable! Tejaswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are setting cues to maintain long distance relationship, Here's how

The actress obliged paparazzi by posing for them despite of heavy rains before heading for shoot. Soon as Tejasswi’s pics and videos went viral, fans started gushing over the actress’ look and TejRan fans even tagged her boyfriend Karan Kundra as Aladdin.

One user commented, “Sunny ki princess She us looking sooo cute and hot”, while another wrote, “Fairy tales begin Princess Jasmine Sunshine “The wave ” like a princess”.

The third user was quoted, “Daymmmmm teju looks exactly like Jasmine from Alladin....Again how can one be hot n cute at the same time.“

On the professional front, Tejasswi has been a part of a number of popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. Currently she is seen as the shape-shifting serpent, Pratha in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show, Naagin 6.

Credit: India News