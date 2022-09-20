WOW! Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra enjoy breakfast with a view on their romantic getaway

Karan and Tejasswi are always the most talked about television couple. They are currently enjoying some quality time in Goa. Check out the glimpses.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/20/2022 - 16:09
MUMBAI : Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of Bigg Boss 14 where Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show and Tejasswi was declared as the winner of the show.

The fans loved their chemistry and have given them a cute hashtag name #TejRan and they love the chemistry they share. After the show, the fans are still showering a lot of love and support on them and they do call them an iconic real-life couple.

The couple is enjoying a romantic getaway in Goa. They have been breaking the internet with some amazing glimpses from their romantic getaway.

Karan Kundra recently shared a cute video of the two enjoying breakfast with a view.

Check out the video here:

The couple is frequently captured together. Currently, Tejasswi is a part of Colors TV’s Naagin 6. While Karan was seen as a jailor on the reality show Lock Upp and later he hosted the dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors 1 on Colors TV.

The fans want to see them together more and are constantly wishing for them to get married.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Karan Kundra Tejasswi Prakash Naagin Big Boss TejRan trending Instagram TellyChakkar
