WOW! Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra enjoy breakfast with a view on their romantic getaway

MUMBAI : Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of Bigg Boss 14 where Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show and Tejasswi was declared as the winner of the show.

The fans loved their chemistry and have given them a cute hashtag name #TejRan and they love the chemistry they share. After the show, the fans are still showering a lot of love and support on them and they do call them an iconic real-life couple.

The couple is enjoying a romantic getaway in Goa. They have been breaking the internet with some amazing glimpses from their romantic getaway.

Karan Kundra recently shared a cute video of the two enjoying breakfast with a view.

The couple is frequently captured together. Currently, Tejasswi is a part of Colors TV’s Naagin 6. While Karan was seen as a jailor on the reality show Lock Upp and later he hosted the dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors 1 on Colors TV.

The fans want to see them together more and are constantly wishing for them to get married.

