Wow! Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra reveal some interesting facts about their relationship, read more

MUMBAI:  Tejaswwi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most popular couples in the telly land. The two recently returned from their short vacation from Dubai. 

Now the power couple has been featured on one of the magazines, and during that interview, the two gave insights into their love story, work lives and Tejaswwi telling Karan how in love people become fat after he had gained weight.

In a recent interview with Filmfare Middle East Karan Kundrra revealed how once Tejasswi Prakash shared with him on Instagram that, “When you are in love you become fat” after he had put on some weight to which she replied, “I have seen those things happening.” 

On being asked who is more health conscious between the couple, Kundrra replied, “We both are not health conscious look at our faces look at our Instagram stories” while Tejasswi, “I think we are really happy in our life and we like expressing our happiness.”

On being asked about the changes they brought in each other lives, Kundrra, said “I think the calmness, she is very worldly and I am not really worldly. She is really smart, so I have grown a lot as a person and she has a better understanding of the world.” 

While the Naagin 6 star said, “I think he has brought seriousness in my life regarding my work, he is senior. I have learnt a lot from him and he has also helped me with decision-making. He is such a great talker and makes me so much better as a person than I actually am so I am not sure if I am worthy of all those compliments. He makes me look nice and sound better in front of people.”

While answering about their marriage plans, the Bigg Boss 15 stars revealed, “She has been really busy with work so we really did not get time to discuss.” 

On being asked what makes Tejran so special, Tejasswi revealed, “I think the fact that we are just one of them and we are so relatable with everyone and also that we have never tried to cover up our flaws. We have spoken up about how beautiful the flaws in our relationship and we are so real and chilled with each other. There is a lot of love, passion and friendship which is so evident.” 

Kundrra also said, “One thing I have also learnt from her is to love your flaws. She tells me we have the most imperfectly perfect love story. There is power and the other person sees it.”

Tejasswi Prakash was recently seen in the blockbuster drama Naagin 6. Karan Kundrra last featured in the show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. The two are yet to announce their new projects.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 08/16/2023 - 06:30

1
Actress Rinku Ghosh shares her comeback experience with Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta's Junooniyatt!