Wow! Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra spark wedding rumors yet again, check out some of their coziest pictures together

This made many think that the duo are already man and wife. However, only time will tell if it's true.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/27/2023 - 11:00
Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI:  Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show, while Tejasswi was declared the winner. Fans loved their chemistry and gave them a cute hashtag - #TejRan. Even after the show, fans keep showering lots of love and support and call them iconic real-life couples.

Also Read-BB 15: OMG! Karan Kundra wants to marry Tejasswi Prakash in March, takes his astrologer's prediction seriously?

Recently the Israeli Consul General of Mumbai, Kobbi Shoshani shared a picture with the couple on his Instagram account. In the caption he referred to Tejasswi as ‘Karan’s Spouse’. He wrote, “Karan Kundra is a beloved actor and also a gentleman. So happy to meet his spouse Tejasswi Prakash.’ This made many think that the duo are already man and wife. However, only time will tell if it's true.

Today, let us have a look at some of the coziest pictures of the couple;

Also Read-OMG! TejRan aka Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra to star in a music video together?

Which picture is your favorite? Tell us in the comments below.

Tehran as their fans call them surely are one of the cutest couples in tinseltown. 

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-BollywoodLife

Karan Kundrra Tejasswi Prakash Bigg Boss 15 Bigg Boss Voot Colors TellyChakkar TejRan love couple iconic couple powerful couple
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/27/2023 - 11:00

