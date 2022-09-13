Wow! Tejasswi Prakash reveals the poster of her first Marathi movie ‘Mann Kasturi Re'

MUMBAI : Tejasswi Prakash, a highly popular television actress and Bigg Boss15 winner, is very excited about the launch of her first Marathi movie. She will be soon seen in the Marathi movie, Mann Kasturi Re. She recently revealed a poster of her upcoming film along with the date of release. The actress will be seen with actor Abhinay Berde in the lead roles.

Tejasswi recently unveiled the first look poster of her film on her Instagram account. In the poster, she is seen sitting on a scooty and her hands are open in excitement. Abhinav is seen sitting behind her, balancing the scooty.

The caption said, “मन सांगे हे मला वेड लागे या जीवा सावरू नको रे तू मला नव्या स्पंदनांची नवी लव्हस्टोरी मन कस्तुरी रे, ४ नोव्हेंबर पासून तुमच्या जवळच्या चित्रपट गृहात ! #ManKasturiRe #ManKasturiRe4Nov”

According to reports, Tejasswi will be portraying the role of a college student in the movie. Numerous fans of the actress shared their excitement in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Tejasswi has one more Marathi film in the works, which is slated to hit theatres shortly. The film, named School College Ani Life, is directed by Vihan Suryavanshi and financed by Rohit Shetty. She will be seen in the film alongside Karan Kishore Parab. Interestingly, she will portray a student in this film too.

The actress is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor's fictional show Naagin 6. Mann Kasturi Re is set to release this year on November 4.

