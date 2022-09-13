Wow! Tejasswi Prakash reveals the poster of her first Marathi movie ‘Mann Kasturi Re'

Tejasswi Prakash is making her debut in the Marathi film industry with ‘Mann Kasturi Re’. She revealed the poster of the film on her Instagram handle and received immense love from the audience.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 09/13/2022 - 17:35
Wow! Tejasswi Prakash reveals the poster of her first Marathi movie ‘Mann Kasturi Re'

MUMBAI : Tejasswi Prakash, a highly popular television actress and Bigg Boss15 winner, is very excited about the launch of her first Marathi movie. She will be soon seen in the Marathi movie, Mann Kasturi Re. She recently revealed a poster of her upcoming film along with the date of release. The actress will be seen with actor Abhinay Berde in the lead roles.

Tejasswi recently unveiled the first look poster of her film on her Instagram account. In the poster, she is seen sitting on a scooty and her hands are open in excitement. Abhinav is seen sitting behind her, balancing the scooty.

The caption said, “मन सांगे हे मला वेड लागे या जीवा सावरू नको रे तू मला नव्या स्पंदनांची नवी लव्हस्टोरी मन कस्तुरी रे, ४ नोव्हेंबर पासून तुमच्या जवळच्या चित्रपट गृहात ! #ManKasturiRe #ManKasturiRe4Nov”

Also read :REALLY! Tejasswi Prakash recalls being body-shamed in school, Scroll down to know more

According to reports, Tejasswi will be portraying the role of a college student in the movie. Numerous fans of the actress shared their excitement in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Tejasswi has one more Marathi film in the works, which is slated to hit theatres shortly. The film, named School College Ani Life, is directed by Vihan Suryavanshi and financed by Rohit Shetty. She will be seen in the film alongside Karan Kishore Parab. Interestingly, she will portray a student in this film too.

The actress is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor's fictional show Naagin 6. Mann Kasturi Re is set to release this year on November 4.

Also read -Interesting! Tejasswi Prakash finally breaks her silence over her engagement rumors with Karan Kundrra

Credits – Pinkvilla

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Tejasswi Prakash Bigg Boss 15 Mann Kasturi Re Abhinay Berde Naagin 6 School College Ani Life Rohit Shetty Vihan Suryavanshi TellyChakkar Instagram
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 09/13/2022 - 17:35

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey: Mahasangam! Pushpa and members of Sai Darshan society perform Ganesh Aarti together
MUMBAI: Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Exclusive! Alia’s spontaneous attitude is what I like about her“, says actor Shantanu Maheshwari
MUMBAI: Smart, cool, handsome and many more adjectives are less for none other than actor Shantanu Maheshwari. He is...
AWW! Udaariyaan’s Tejo and Fateh spend time together; Fateh plans a surprise
MUMBAI :  Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. The upcoming episode will showcase...
Pushpa Impossible: Mahasangam! Pushpa reaches Sai Darshan Society to find Golu
MUMBAI :  Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’, has begun to make a...
Anupamaa - OMG! Anupamaa to Confront Paritosh, Fight Ends Up with a Drastic Action
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Anupamaa will compel its viewers to watch the upcoming track without leaving their seats even for a...
Alibaba Dastaan-e- Kabul: Upcoming Drama! Ali announces prayer meet for the Sultan to track Mariam
MUMBAI: SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show also stars...
Recent Stories
Oops! Netizens call Tara Sutaria’s boyfriend Aadar Jain ‘Sasta Ranbir Kapoor’ and the reason will leave you in splits
Oops! Netizens call Tara Sutaria’s boyfriend Aadar Jain ‘Sasta Ranbir Kapoor’ and the reason will leave you in splits
Latest Video