Wow! Tejasswi Prakash reveals what Karan Kundrra means to her

Tejasswi and Karan are one of the most loved couples on television and now in a recent interview she said what Karan means to her.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 07/20/2022 - 08:00
MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met on the reality show Bigg Boss where there were contestants on the show.

They were the two popular contestants in the show and the fans loved the way they played the game they were the finalist of the show where Tejasswi was the winner whereas Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show.

Karan and Tejasswi today are an iconic real-life couple and the two have a lot of fans who bestow a lot of love and support on them.

They keep trending on social media and their tweets reach a million trends in no time thus creating history on the internet.

Recently, in an interview, Tejasswi was asked what Karan Kundrra mean to her to which the actress said that “He means everything to me and the face that I know he is around me I feel at peace and there is nothing that gives me happiness than him”

The fans loved them immensely and bestowed a lot of love and support on them.

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is seen as the lead in Naagin 6 and Karan Kundrra hosted the reality show “Dance Deewane Juniors”

Well, there is no doubt that they are an adorable couple and today is a massive name in the world of television.





