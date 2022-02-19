Wow! Tejo aka Priyanka Chaudary introduces the elites from the cast of Udaaryiyaan

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with its intense twists and turns.

In this video, we see that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary who plays the lead character of Tejo in the show is introducing all the young men on the set who are playing the pivotal characters. Check out who all are there.

Check out the video

Fans are loving Priyanka's take to introduce the extended family in the video.

Meanwhile, in the show, we see that Fateh says I can’t be with the team, wish them good luck. Tejo says you trained them, its their good luck, our team will win. Jasmin comes. She thinks just my luck works here. The match begins. Fateh sees this on video. He says why are they playing so defensive. Tejo says Fateh made them practice well. The lady says new coach is holding his head, what will happen now. The team loses. Fateh asks why is Gaurav playing so badly. Coach makes him drink water. He sends Gaurav. He signs Jasmin.

