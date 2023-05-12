Wow! Temptation Island: Karan Kundrra advice and supports Neha Anand after she got heartbroken

Neha's life was going well since in last week's episodes, there was a wonderful prom task when Arjun made a heartfelt proposal to her, and the other competitors chose Arjun and Neha as Prom King and Queen. Neha and Arjun are such a cute couple, and it was clear from the episodes that Neha was completely smitten by him.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 12/05/2023 - 18:32
Karan Kundrra

MUMBAI : Currently, Temptation Island is a hot topic of discussion as participants go above and beyond to make friends and find love. After learning about Navisha's scheme behind everyone's back in which she allegedly "confessed" her emotions for Arjun to him, Neha Dinesh Anand was left feeling let down and taken aback, and he decided to acknowledge them moving forward.

Also read: Temptation Island India Season 1 : Exclusive! This is when the finale of the show would take place

Neha's life was going well since in last week's episodes, there was a wonderful prom task when Arjun made a heartfelt proposal to her, and the other competitors chose Arjun and Neha as Prom King and Queen. Neha and Arjun are such a cute couple, and it was clear from the episodes that Neha was completely smitten by him.

Even if everything was going well, Neha recently experienced a shockingly painful event. Arjun unexpectedly reveals to Neha that he wishes to accept Navisha's affection for him moving forward. Everyone was astonished by this. The Villa participants had already noticed that Navisha had moved on and was attempting to build new relationships to get closer to Arjun. However, when that didn't work out, she began stirring things up with Arjun again.

She was previously involved in a showdown when she openly flirted with Arjun and made fun of his relationship with Neha in front of Neha. Despite telling everyone she has no feelings for Arjun since the beginning, the contestants found out that she has now admitted her feelings to him. Neha was defended by fellow competitors Rajvi & Urvi, who also questioned Navisha's motives and revealed her game to the entire Villa. After being told she was utterly broken, Neha walked to the makeup room and sobbed by herself. This was the hardest and most heartbreaking thing for viewers to watch on the show thus far.

In Friday night's program, host Karan Kundrra gave Neha some much-needed advice following these heartbreaking situations. He talked to Neha about the problem she was having with Arjun and Navisha. Neha received a few wise words from Karan about how to grow personally, and how to stop her pattern of blaming others for her problems after all, it's not their fault, and even if it were, she shouldn't care because it wouldn't change anything. Karan has always taken care of Neha and guided her with the right direction. Given that he managed to make a difficult situation seem manageable for her, Karan is definitely an excellent host.

Also read: Temptation Island : Karan Kundrra supports Neha Dinesh Anand as she gets heartbroken, talks about how she should focus on personal growth in the show

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Filmibeat

Temptation Island Dating Reality Show LOVE Unnati Malharkar Manav Chhabra Abhishek Malhan loyalty Nia Sharma Jio Cinema Karan Kundra Mouni Roy Tayne Nikita Nikita Bhamadipati Tayne and Nikita Cheshtha Bhagat Chetna Elvish Yadav Jad Hadid Zara Khan Reality show new reality show TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 12/05/2023 - 18:32

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Kya Baat Hai! Dipika Kakkar reveals what items are there in the special food box that Salman Khan sends during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode for contestants
MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar is one of the most loved television stars who has a massive fan following. The actress got her...
Shocking! Armaan Malik gets slammed for calling Ranbir Kapoor by calling him 'Best Actor' in Animal
MUMBAI : After Animal, singer Armaan Malik referred to Ranbir Kapoor as "the best actor of our generation" on Twitter...
Wow! Temptation Island: Karan Kundrra advice and supports Neha Anand after she got heartbroken
MUMBAI : Currently, Temptation Island is a hot topic of discussion as participants go above and beyond to make friends...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh no! Armaan's marriages within Abhira shocks Ruhi
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
OMG! Photos of Aamir Khan with Vishnu Vishal in a rescue boat during the Chennai floods go viral
MUMBAI : Aamir Khan was rescued from a flooded location in Chennai after the city was hit by floods. The Bollywood...
Dunki: Whoa! Vicky Kaushal’s character Sukhi to commit suicide in the Shahrukh Khan-Taapsee Pannu starrer? Fans have some theories
MUMBAI : The much awaited film Dunki will soon hit the big screens. The film’s trailer was released today and it is...
Recent Stories
Armaan Malik
Shocking! Armaan Malik gets slammed for calling Ranbir Kapoor by calling him 'Best Actor' in Animal
Latest Video
Related Stories
Dipika
Kya Baat Hai! Dipika Kakkar reveals what items are there in the special food box that Salman Khan sends during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode for contestants
Munawar Faruqui
Karan Johar lashes out at Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande for taking advantage of Munawar Faruqui’s friendship
,Pannu
Trouble Brewing: Bapodara Sparks Turmoil Between Chirag and Pannu in Sony SAB’s 'Pushpa Impossible'
GULZAR KHAN
Exclusive! Sasural Simar Ka 2 actress Gulzar Khan roped in for COLORS show Suhaagan
Dinesh
Rest In Peace! CID actor Dinesh Phadnis, aka Fredericks, passes away at 57; last Instagram post with daughter touches hearts
Bigg Boss
Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala to make her television debut with Star Bharat’s upcoming show ‘Shaitani Rasmein’