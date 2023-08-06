WOW! Teri Meri Doriyaan's Vijayendra Kumeria gives a rare sneak peek into his personal life, posts a photo with his daughter! Check it out!

The actor is known for TV shows such as 'Shastri Sisters', 'Udaan', 'Naagin 4', 'Moh Sey Chhal Kiye Jaaye', and 'Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha'.
Vijayendra Kumeria

MUMBAI :  Vijayendra Kumeria plays the role of Angad in this lovely tale about family and love. The actor is known for TV shows such as 'Shastri Sisters', 'Udaan', 'Naagin 4', 'Moh Sey Chhal Kiye Jaaye', and 'Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha'. 

ALSO READ: Teri Meri Doriyaann: Emotional Drama! Seerat lands in critical condition in the hospital!

While he needs no introduction because he has been a part of many great shows before. Not a lot is known about his personal life.

The actor gave a rare sneak peek into his personal life when he posted a picture with his daughter, Kimaya, and fans could not help but gush over the cute father-daughter duo. Check out the photo here:

In a recent conversation with TellyChakkar, he spoke about many shows, Talking about the show and its track, he said, "The show is witnessing a lot of twists and turns right now. An interesting chemistry is going on between Seerat, Sahiba, and Angad. I hope people will like it."

Furthermore, revealing his thoughts on playing a grey character, he said, "I am quite experimental when it comes to taking up roles. Before this show, I did another serial where I played an anti-hero. I have not created any boundaries for myself. But it should be a sensible and substantial character, be it for any medium."

Fans have been praising Vijayendra Kumeria’s performance in the show and his chemistry with Himanshi Parmar.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:EXCLUSIVE! Vijayendra Kumeria reveals exciting details about the upcoming track in Star Plus's Teri Meri Doriyaann, opens up on playing a grey character and much more

Teri Meri Dooriyaan Star Plus Vijayendra Kumeria Himanshi Parashar Tushar Dhembla Roopam Sharma Jatin Arora Prachi Hadaa shivani Kothari Kaamna Star Plus
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/08/2023 - 13:10

