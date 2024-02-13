Wow! On the eve of Valentine's day Tejasswi Prakash shares the secret to how to hold on to your love if they change their mind; read to know more

Karan and Tejasswi are one of the most loved couples of teleivison and they have a massive fan following. Now the actress shared a way of holding your Valentine's if they hav thoughts of changing their mind.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 02/13/2024 - 17:56
Karan

MUMBAI: Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show, while Tejasswi was declared the winner.

Fans loved their chemistry and gave them a cute hashtag - #TejRan. They love the chemistry they share.

Even after the show, fans keep showering lots of love and support and call them an iconic real-life couple.

These days, both Karan and Tejasswi are being papped by the media wherever they go, making headlines as always.

Fans miss watching them together and demand that they come together for a project soon.

Also Read-BB 15: OMG! Karan Kundra wants to marry Tejasswi Prakash in March, takes his astrologer's prediction seriously?

The actress keeps the fans updated about what the couple is up too through her vlogs on her YouTube channel.

Just a day before Valentine's days Tejasswi gives an idea how to keep your love with you just incase they have plans of running away during Valentine's day.

She shared a video where one can see how Tejasswi has chained or handcuffed Karan's  hand to hers so that she doesn't run away.

The actress shared the video and captioned it saying "In case you Valentine's changes his mind"

Well, there is no doubt thay the two make a very adorable pair and is considered as one of the loved pairs of television. 

They surely give major couple goals.

For more news from the world of movies, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar. 

Also Read-OMG! TejRan aka Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra to star in a music video together?


 

Karan Kundrra Tejasswi Prakash Bigg Boss 15 Bigg Boss Voot Colors TellyChakkar TejRan love couple iconic couple powerful couple
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 02/13/2024 - 17:56

Recent Stories
Madhavan
Whoa! R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut reunite for a new 'stunning script', check it out
