Wow! On the eve of Valentine's day Tejasswi Prakash shares the secret of holding on to your love if they change their mind; read to know more

Karan and Tejasswi are one of the most loved couples of television and they have a massive fan following. Now the actress shared a way of holding your Valentine's if they have thoughts of changing their mind.
Karan

MUMBAI: Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show, while Tejasswi was declared the winner.

Fans loved their chemistry and gave them a cute hashtag - #TejRan. They love the chemistry they share.

Even after the show, fans keep showering lots of love and support and call them an iconic real-life couple.

These days, both Karan and Tejasswi are being papped by the media wherever they go, making headlines as always.

Fans miss watching them together and demand that they come together for a project soon.

The actress keeps the fans updated about what the couple is up too through her vlogs on her YouTube channel.

Just a day before Valentine's day Tejasswi gives an idea how to keep your love with you just in case they have plans of running away during Valentine's day.

She shared a video where one can see how Tejasswi has chained or handcuffed Karan's  hand to hers so that she doesn't run away.

The actress shared the video and captioned it saying "In case you Valentine's changes his mind"

Well, there is no doubt that the two make a very adorable pair and are considered as one of the most loved pairs on television. 

They surely give major couple goals.

