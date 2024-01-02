Wow: The making of Ishaan and Savi’s hospital drama just before the BIG TWIST in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is proof of why the show is a SUPERHIT!

MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television today.

The show is one of the most loved shows and the audience loves the chemistry between Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora. Now, there will soon be a high voltage drama where Samruddh has escaped jail and Savi has disappeared too.

(Also Read: High Drama: NOT Samruddh! Surekha sends goons after Savi in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ishaan thinks that Samruddh has sent goons after Savi however; it will soon be known that it is none other than Surekha, Saheb and Nishikant who have sent the goons. They feel that it is best that Ishaan feels that Samruddh has done this as he will break relations with them.

On knowing that Ishaan has gone in search for Savi, Surekha gets upset and just when she is on the verge of leaving the house, she sees Ishaan entering with Savi in his arms. Surekha is shocked to see them together.

Ishaan, as he rushes Savi to the hospital, the scene is shot very aesthetically and it shows what a hardworking team the entire cast of the show is. The camera movements, Shakti and Bhavika contributing to the scenes and the entire team work is captured through the show and it gives a visual delight on how much effort the makers have put in for a scene to come out well.

Take a look:

Isn’t that amazing?

Show your love for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actors Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma in the comment section below!

(Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein 31st January 2024 Written Episode Update: Nishikant Gets a Bad News

Stay tuned to this space for more information.

