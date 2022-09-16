WOW! The promo for Star Plus’ Imlie season 2 looks promising

MUMBAI : Star Plus’ hit show Imlie recently wrapped its first season. The show has gained a lot of attraction and love from the audience. It has been a part of the top shows of Indian television.

The cast members shared their feelings about the show and the characters. Everyone except for Sumbul aka Imlie is leaving the show and won’t be there post the leap.

The show is all set for a leap with a fresh plot and new characters. The promo for the new season recently got out and it looks very interesting and promising.

ALSO READ: Imlie: Wow! Megha Chakraborty is all set to be a game changer as Imlie’s daughter in the show, as she hops on board!

In the promo, Imlie can be seen recording a special bulletin dedicated to her daughters Imlie and Cheeni. She talks about her daughter Imlie being very sweet and good at heart. But she also believes people too easily.

On the other hand, Cheeni is quite sharp and has a sense of how the world works as well. But sometimes, she forgets her limits. Imlie then asks both her daughters to be there for each other in any difficult situation they face in their lives.

The two sisters are then seen watching this video together after which Imlie says that she had no idea that their mother had so many blessings for them. While Cheeni says that those aren’t for both of them, it is just for Imlie as Cheeni never received such a message from their mother.

Check out the promo here:

The promo makes us think that Cheeni might not have gotten the love and attention she wants from her mother which she feels Imlie has received. The audience can’t wait to see how this new plot turns out.

ALSO READ: Imlie: CUTE! Little Cheeni and Anu share a beautiful moment as it is Cheeni's last day on set

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.