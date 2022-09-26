WOW! The upcoming track of Star Plus' Anupamaa seems really interesting; here's a sneak peek

Ekta Saraiya who plays the role of Dolly in the show shared a glimpse of the upcoming track. 

 

 
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 09/26/2022 - 17:20
WOW! The upcoming track of Star Plus' Anupamaa seems really interesting; here's a sneak peek

MUMBAI:  Star Plus' popular drama series Anupamaa is working wonders on small screens ever since the beginning.

We all have seen that Toshu and Kinjal's marriage has fallen apart after he was exposed by Anupamaa.

Anupamaa went against her son to support Kinjal as she was right.

However, things only got worse as she received flak from a lot of family members for doing so.

The Shah and the Kapadia families are now in big worry as Kinjal has left the house.

ALSO READ: Aww! This is WHY Shweta Tiwari wants to head home asap... READ

There are high chances that Kinjal too might divorce Toshu.

Well, amid all this, the show will also witness the Navratri celebration just like it does every year.

However, the celebrations will ensure major drama in both families.

Ekta Saraiya who plays the role of Dolly in the show shared a glimpse of the upcoming track.

She is seen donning chaniya choli and posing with co-star Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj.

Both are decked up in traditional avatars for the Navratri track.

Take a look:

So, how excited are you for the upcoming track of Anupamaa? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Overwhelming! Anupama and Anu are discussing relationships, Anu promises to never leave Anupama

Rupali Ganguly Anupamaa Rajan Shahi Star Plus Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Madalsa Sharma Alpana Buch Arvind Vaidya Paras Kalnawat Aashish Mehrotra Muskan Bamne Shekhar Shukla Nidhi Shah Tassnim Sheikh Sagar Parekh
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 09/26/2022 - 17:20

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
WOW! The upcoming track of Star Plus' Anupamaa seems really interesting; here's a sneak peek
MUMBAI:  Star Plus' popular drama series Anupamaa is working wonders on small screens ever since the beginning.We all...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin – Sad! Sai and Pakhi Feel a Similar Trauma
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is coming up with exciting twists and turns as Sai...
Dharm Yoddha Garud: Oh No! Mahadev clueless to find a solution
MUMBAI: It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out the show titled, ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’. Garud is a mythological-...
Bhagya Lakshmi: OMG! Did Maera Mishra get engaged?
MUMBAI :  Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai – Sad! Manish Regrets Supporting Abhimanyu
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ popular serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is gearing up with exciting twists post the leap. The...
Maddam Sir: Santosh comes running to MPT and informs Haseena that Pushpa has been arrested by Bulbul Pandey.
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's Maddam Sir is one of the most popular cop based-comedy drama series on the small screens. The show...
RECENT STORIES
Siddhant Chaturvedi flaunts his uber cool dance moves in the midst of mountains; Watch video!
Siddhant Chaturvedi flaunts his uber cool dance moves in the midst of mountains; Watch video!