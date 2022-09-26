WOW! The upcoming track of Star Plus' Anupamaa seems really interesting; here's a sneak peek

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular drama series Anupamaa is working wonders on small screens ever since the beginning.

We all have seen that Toshu and Kinjal's marriage has fallen apart after he was exposed by Anupamaa.

Anupamaa went against her son to support Kinjal as she was right.

However, things only got worse as she received flak from a lot of family members for doing so.

The Shah and the Kapadia families are now in big worry as Kinjal has left the house.

There are high chances that Kinjal too might divorce Toshu.

Well, amid all this, the show will also witness the Navratri celebration just like it does every year.

However, the celebrations will ensure major drama in both families.

Ekta Saraiya who plays the role of Dolly in the show shared a glimpse of the upcoming track.

She is seen donning chaniya choli and posing with co-star Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj.

Both are decked up in traditional avatars for the Navratri track.

Take a look:

So, how excited are you for the upcoming track of Anupamaa? Tell us in the comments.

