WOW! The wait is over as Anuj Kapadia is back in Anupama's life and fans cannot keep calm; check out the reactions

The MaAn fans are having a major nostalgic moment. Twitter can't keep calm with the small promo of MaAn which was shown in today's episode.
MUMBAI:Star Plus' show Anupamaa is going through some interesting twists and turns in the story.

We all have seen how Anupama's happiness was ruined seconds after Anuj told her that he doesn't want to get back and that he will live with Choti Anu and Maya in Mumbai.

This shattered Anupamaa for a few minutes, but she soon gathered strength and moved on in her life.

Anupama now has a chance to be happy as her childhood dream of working with classical dancer Malti Devi is fulfilled.

She is now ready to fly to America to pursue her career in dance.

While this has brought a wave of happiness in Anupama's life, things will turn turbulent for her soon.

In the upcoming track, viewers will once again witness Anupama's struggle before she finally goes to America.

Anuj and Anupama have not come face to face ever since he left her at the Kapadia house.

But now, the show is now gearing up for the couple's reunion.

Anuj and Anupama meet the same way they met a few years ago.

MaAn fans have a major nostalgic moment.

Twitter is blowing up with reactions to the small promo of MaAn which was shown in today's episode.

Check out the reactions:

 

 

Will Anuj's entry into Anupama's life create issues for her once again? Will Anupama drop her decision of flying to America for Anuj’s sake? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Mon, 05/15/2023 - 14:10

