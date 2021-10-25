WOW! From the 'YES' to Qubool hai, Yeh hai Mohabbatein fame Shireen Mirza's with Hasan Sartaj was no less than a fairytale

MUMBAI : It's the season of weddings and the latest popular celebrity who has walked down the aisle is actress Shireen Mirza.

Shireen is popularly known for her role in Star Plus' show Yeh hai Mohabbatein.

The actress who got engaged with her longtime beau and best friend Hasan Sartaj this year on her birthday, is now married.

Shireen walked down the aisle with Hasan in a lavish ceremony.

The wedding took place in jaipur with close family and friends in attendance.

Several pictures and videos of Shireen and Hasan's wedding are surfacing on social media.

Shireen looked surreal in a red and gold lehenga while Hasan looked dapper in an ivory sherwani.

Take a look:

Shireen's Yeh hai Mohabbatein co-stars Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Vivek Dahiya, Aly Goni and Krishna Mukherjee attended the wedding festivities.

The stunning newly-wedding bride and groom also shared the first picture post their wedding and fans can't stop adoring them.

Take a look:

Many congratulations to Shireen and Hasan!

Here's wishing them a happy married life!

