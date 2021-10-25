News

WOW! From the 'YES' to Qubool hai, Yeh hai Mohabbatein fame Shireen Mirza's with Hasan Sartaj was no less than a fairytale

Check out newlyweds Shireen Mirza and Hasan Sartaj's wedding pictures.

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
25 Oct 2021 03:31 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI : It's the season of weddings and the latest popular celebrity who has walked down the aisle is actress Shireen Mirza. 

Shireen is popularly known for her role in Star Plus' show Yeh hai Mohabbatein. 

The actress who got engaged with her longtime beau and best friend Hasan Sartaj this year on her birthday, is now married. 

Shireen walked down the aisle with Hasan in a lavish ceremony. 

The wedding took place in jaipur with close family and friends in attendance. 

ALSO READ: Congratulations: Shireen Mirza celebrates her engagement ceremony with her family and close friends!

Several pictures and videos of Shireen and Hasan's wedding are surfacing on social media. 

Shireen looked surreal in a red and gold lehenga while Hasan looked dapper in an ivory sherwani. 

Take a look:

 

 

Shireen's Yeh hai Mohabbatein co-stars Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Vivek Dahiya, Aly Goni and Krishna Mukherjee attended the wedding festivities. 

The stunning newly-wedding bride and groom also shared the first picture post their wedding and fans can't stop adoring them. 

Take a look:

 

 

Many congratulations to Shireen and Hasan!

Here's wishing them a happy married life!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Happiness! Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Shireen Mirza to get hitched on this date

Tags Shireen Mirza Hasan Sartaj Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Divyanka Tripathi Vivek Dahiya Krishna Mukherjee Aly Goni TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Also See