Wow! Is there any good news coming from actress Disha Vakani? deets inside

MUMBAI: ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ Disha Vakani who has been off-air for a very long time now is reportedly pregnant with a second baby according to a report by Pink Villa. The actress was spotted with a baby bump, and the pictures are going viral now.

Reportedly, a picture of Disha with a baby bump has gone viral on social media. In the photo, the actress is seen wearing a blue colour skirt and a golden colour top. Her bump is visible but still, no one has confirmed it. These are rumours and still, confirmation is yet to come.

Disha Vakani embraced motherhood on November 30, 2017, after being blessed with a baby girl. According to the story track, her character is shown to be on a pilgrimage with her mother.

TMKOC, a popular sitcom that has been entertaining the audience for the last 13 years, has made a special place in the audience's hearts. One of the most popular characters in the show is Dayaben, played by Disha Vakani, is missing for a long time.

Disha Vakani’s fans are waiting for her but unfortunately, she has not returned. She went on a maternity break. The makers have not replaced her either. And now the reports are coming in that she is pregnant for the second time.

