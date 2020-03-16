Wow! These 3 minions from GHKKPM recreated this iconic scene from 3 idiots

Pakhi becomes a fake doctor and thus misleads Geeta and her husband which makes the couple back out. 

 

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and features high on the TRP charts. The show features Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh playing the characters of Virat and Sai. Aishwarya Sharma plays Pakhi.

In this video we see that Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Kishori Shahane are up for a fun that will crack you up. They have recreated the iconic scene from 3 idiots movie. Take a look at their funny banter in this video below.  

Check out the video - 

Meanwhile in the show will see that, It is seen how Sai chooses Geeta to become the surrogate of her and Virat's child. However, before the process begins, here Pakhi becomes a fake doctor and thus misleads Geeta and her husband which makes the couple back out. And now this puts Sai into a tight spot as Geeta doesn't arrive at the hospital and this makes Virat choose Pakhi.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Latest Video