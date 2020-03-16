WOW! These actors from Anupamaa have auditioned for Student of the year 3, Deets inside

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds.



Also read Anupamaa: Superb Twist! Anuj to adopt Pakhi with Anupamaa’s support

In this video we see that Adhik, Sara and Samar from the show are posing together. Sara aka Alma has captioned the picture as, ''Who do you think is going to be the next STUDENT OF THE YEAR?'' Take a look at their amazing bond and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Check out the video

Also read OMG! Sara aka Alma caught this co-star off guard in Anupamaa, Check out

In the upcoming track, Anuj and Anupamaa will adopt Pakhi after the latter refuses to stay with him.

What do you think will happen if Anuj adopts Pakhi as his own daughter and that too with Anupamaa’s support?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.