Wow! These actors reach and leave the sets together

MUMBAI: One of the main reasons why television shows are very successful these days is because of the friendship and camaraderie the actors share.

There is a comfort level with one another, and the entire star cast is like one big family.

We can see their connection through the BTS videos that the actors share on their social media. It gives us a sense of the relationship they share on the sets of the show.

In many interviews, actors have mentioned that if the cast and crew don’t get along, there is no fun in working. If there is the slightest problem, then it becomes a tough place to work in.

Many actors reach and leave the sets of the show together and share various BTS videos on their social media account. Read on to know more.

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma

Neil and Aishwarya being husband and wife at times reach and leave the set together. The actors have shared BTS videos of it.

Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer

Fahmaan and Sumbul have a great bond. Post pack up, we have seen how Fahmaan does drop Sumbul home.

Yogendra Vikram Singh and Mridul Kumar

Yogendra and Mridul are thick friends on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and they also come on the sets together and, depending on their schedule, even leave together.

Rupali Ganguly and Alpana Buch

Ruplai and Alpana have a love-hate relationship on screen as Anupama and Baa, but in real life, they get along very well. At times, they arrive on the sets together.

Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon

Alice and Kanwar are also best of friends on the sets of the show. Everyone has seen their connection. The two sometimes come on the sets together and leave also with each other.

Well, it feels good to see actors share a good bond.

