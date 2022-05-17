Wow! These actors reach and leave the sets together

Many actors are very friendly on the sets of the show, and at times, they reach and leave the sets together. They share videos of them travelling to the sets of the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 05/17/2022 - 02:00
Wow! These actors reach and leave the sets together

MUMBAI: One of the main reasons why television shows are very successful these days is because of the friendship and camaraderie the actors share. 

There is a comfort level with one another, and the entire star cast is like one big family. 

We can see their connection through the BTS videos that the actors share on their social media. It gives us a sense of the relationship they share on the sets of the show. 

In many interviews, actors have mentioned that if the cast and crew don’t get along, there is no fun in working. If there is the slightest problem, then it becomes a tough place to work in. 

( ALSO READ : CONGRATULATIONS: Fahmaan Khan is INSTAGRAM King of the Week!

Many actors reach and leave the sets of the show together and share various BTS videos on their social media account. Read on to know more.

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma

Neil and Aishwarya being husband and wife at times reach and leave the set together. The actors have shared BTS videos of it. 

Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer

Fahmaan and Sumbul have a great bond. Post pack up, we have seen how Fahmaan does drop Sumbul home. 

Yogendra Vikram Singh and Mridul Kumar

Yogendra and Mridul are thick friends on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and they also come on the sets together and, depending on their schedule, even leave together.

Rupali Ganguly and Alpana Buch

Ruplai and Alpana have a love-hate relationship on screen as Anupama and Baa, but in real life, they get along very well. At times, they arrive on the sets together. 

Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon

Alice and Kanwar are also best of friends on the sets of the show. Everyone has seen their connection. The two sometimes come on the sets together and leave also with each other. 

Well, it feels good to see actors share a good bond. 

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

( ALSO READ :AWESOME! Imlie's Aryan aka Fahmaan Khan gets a funny mesage from the makers)

Fahmaan Khan Sumbul Touqeer Neil Bhatt Aishwarya Sharma Yogendra Vikram Singh Mridul Kumar Rupali Ganguly Alpana Buch Anupama Imlie TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 05/17/2022 - 02:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! There were films that I was not convinced about but did because I was new in the industry: Shreyas Talpade
MUMBAI: Shreyas Talpade is no doubt one of the most loved actors we have in the industry. We have seen different...
Wow! These actors reach and leave the sets together
MUMBAI: One of the main reasons why television shows are very successful these days is because of the friendship and...
Kumkum Bhagya: OMG! After the attack on Ranbir, Prachi meets with a deadly accident
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Shocking! Rajvardhan breaks Meet Hooda and Meet Ahlawat's relationship, announces divorce!
MUMBAI: In a very short period of time, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi...
Mose Chhal Kiye Jaye: Oh No! Prisha comes close to Armaan while Soumya feels uncomfortable
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s show ‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye’ is a beautiful narrative that weaves a story...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Sai and Virat’s consummation, Jagtap marks his entry
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! There were films that I was not convinced about but did because I was new in the industry: Shreyas Talpade
Exclusive! There were films that I was not convinced about but did because I was new in the industry: Shreyas Talpade
Latest Video