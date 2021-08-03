Wow! These actresses had auditioned for the role of Vashma in Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye

MUMBAI: Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked.

The show is produced by Sumeet Mittal, Shashi Mittal, and Jitendra Singhla under the banner of Shashi Sumeet Productions Pvt. Ltd. and airs on Sony Television. It stars Gracy Goswami, Anchal Sahu, Pranali Rathod, Zaan Khan, Shagun Pandey, and Nidhi Tiwari.

The audiences love to watch the love story between Amrit and Randhir.

The character of Vashma is strong and has shades of grey but has made its place in the viewer’s mind.

But did you know that before offering the role to Anchal Sahu, many actresses had auditioned for the role?

( ALSO READ : Namak Issk Ka, 7th July 2021, Written Update: Kahani tries to tell the truth to Saroj)

These actresses auditioned for the role of Vashma.

1. Nidhi Bhanushali

Nidhi is a popular name on television. She is best known for her role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She had auditioned for the role of Vashma, but then, the makers thought that she didn’t fit the bill, and hence, things didn’t work.

2. Ridhima Pandit

Ridhima is known for her performances in serials like Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant and Hum - I'm Because of Us. The actress was offered the role of Vashma but refused it as she was busy with some other commitments.

3. Mallika Singh

Mallika is known for her role in Radha Krishna, and she too was offered the role of Vashma but refused it as she wanted to stay away from television for some time.

4. Mahima Makwana

Mahima is a popular actress on television best known for her performance in Shubharambh. She also was offered the role of Vashma but she declined it as she didn’t want to do a side role.

5. Tunisha Sharma

Tunisha is best known for her performance in Ishq Wala Love, and she refused the role of Vashma as she couldn’t connect to the character.

Well, in the end, the role was bagged by Anchal Sahu, and fans feel she is the perfect choice for the role and no one could do justice to Vashma the way she did.

Who else do you think would have suited the role? Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ; These actresses refused the role of Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya )