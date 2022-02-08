Wow! These Bigg Boss 4 contestants had a reunion party, check out the pictures to know more

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television and the audience loved the show today it’s become a cult show.

The show has been completed 15 years and as years back the fans love watching it and it has become a hot topic on social media.

Now Season 4 is one of the special seasons as it was this season that Salman Khan entered as host of the show and took it to another level and has made it a brand today.

Today the show is also known because of Salman Khan and there couldn’t be a better host than him.

If one remembers Bigg Boss Season 4 contestants Shwetha, Tiwari, Sara Khan, Samir Soni, Ashmit Patel, Hrishant, Rahul Bhatt, Dolly Brinda, Khali, etc.

Recently the contestants of the show had a reunion where the contestant caught up to have dinner.

The contestant who caught up were Sameer Soni, Shwetha Tiwari, Sara Khan, and Hrishant.

Sameer shared a photo of the group and captioned it saying “Lovely to catch up Hirshant, Shweta Tiwari, Sara Khan missed you Ashmit Patel and the rest from BB4.

If one remembers on the show Shweta and Sameer were close and when she had won the show she had said on stage that the one person who shares everything is Sameer and especially about her daughter, there were each other’s support on the show.

Well, the photo will definitely take you back to the good old days of Bigg Boss, and would want to see the contestants once again on the show

