Wow! These latest dreamy looks of Mohsin Khan is making his fans go gaga over him, take a look

Mohsin Khan is one popular face of the television industry. He is popularly known for his role in Star Plus' long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 08/21/2023 - 21:01
MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan is one popular face of the television industry. He is popularly known for his role in Star Plus' long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. 

Mohsin became a household name for his role of Kartik Goenka in the show. Before Yeh Rishta, Mohsin has been a part of shows like Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Love By Chance, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, Dream Girl, and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. 

Well, it's been almost two years since Mohsin bid adieu to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor who was paired opposite Shivangi Joshi in the show was loved by the viewers.

Kartik and Naira's on-screen jodi is still remembered by the fans. Mohsin and Shivangi became overnight stars with this show. 

Post Yeh Rishta, Shivangi bagged several projects like Balika Vadhu 2, Khatron Ke Khiladi and now Barsatien - Mausam Pyaar Ka. Meanwhile, Mohsin did a few music videos in these months. 

However, the actor has not announced any of his TV shows yet. The ardent viewers and fans of Mohsin are eagerly waiting for him to be back on screen soon.

Now recently, Mohsin Khan uploaded an Instagram post, revealing his latest look. The actor stylishly flaunts his uncut long hair. Fans are swooning over the pictures and it's indeed difficult to get over these dreamy sun-kissed selfies. Check out the pictures -

How do you find his latest look? Let us know in the comments below!

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 


 

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 08/21/2023 - 21:01

