WOW! These middle-aged actors played lead roles in popular television shows and left everyone impressed

MUMBAI: The Indian television industry has witnessed a variety of shows over the years.

The content that is being produced has changed with time.

The makers are now experimenting with new concepts. While some work, some fail to connect to the viewers.

The same goes for the actors and actresses in the TV industry.

There are so many actors who have been constantly active in the industry for several years.

Some of them have lost their charm while some are equally popular.

While new actors have stepped into the industry and makers prefer launching fresh faces, there are many times when the makers have opted for seasoned actors to play the lead roles.

The makers have shown so much confidence by casting these actors as leads and they have been successful.

This shows that these actors haven't lost their charm and they still have a long way to go.

So, let's take a look at middle-aged actors who are currently and who have portrayed lead roles in TV shows.

1. Rupali Ganguly - Anupamaa

She does not need any introduction. Rupali's comeback after a long time on TV proved to be a huge hit. She is ruling the television industry right now with her stint in Anupamaa.

2. Karuna Pandey - Pushpa Impossible

She is one talented actress who got an opportunity to play the lead in Pushpa Impossible. Karuna has proved her mettle in acting in several shows even before.

3. Shweta Tiwari - Main Hoon Aparajita/Mere Dad Ki Dulhan

The actress is known for her character Prerna in Kasauti Zindagi Kay. Shweta has been very active in the TV industry and is also pretty much in demand for playing leads.

4. Sangita Ghosh - Swaran Ghar

She is known for her role in Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chaand. Post that, Sangita played some great characters in several shows. She impressed everyone with her fine acting skills in Swaran Ghar.

5. Rajshri Thakur - Shaadi Mubarak/Appnapan

She played the lead in both the show. Rajshri is still considered as one of the finest actresses in the TV industry.

6. Manav Gohil - Shaadi Mubarak/Main Hoon Aparajita/Kaamnaa

He is known for giving some fine performances back in the 2000s. Manav is a versatile actor and has proved that age is just a number when it comes to playing any role. No wonder he is the makers' first choice to play the lead role.

7. Iqbal Khan - Na Umra Ki Seema Ho

He is also a seasoned actor who has portrayed a variety of roles in his long career span. Iqbal has been a part of the industry for several years with several hit shows to his credit. The actor is still popular among the fans and also producers who are ready to cast him in the lead roles.

8. Varun Badola - Mere Dad Ki Dulhan

He is one actor who doesn't need any introduction. Varun is known for playing some iconic roles in his shows. The actor's stint in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan was widely appreciated.

9. Sumeet Raghavan - Wagle Ki Duniya

He is best known for his role as Sahil Sarabhai in Sarabhai VS Sarabhai. The actor is known for his fine acting chops in all his shows. Sumeet is brilliantly portraying the role of Rajesh Wagle in Wagle Ki Duniya.

So, who is your favourite among these actors? Tell us in the comments.

