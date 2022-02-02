WOW! Tujhse hai Raabta' s Sehbaan Re-unites with Pakhi Aka Reem Shaikh! Read Details Inside!

MUMBAI: Sehban Azim has done quite some shows on television, and has a very dedicated fan base.

While he has become a household name, Sehban was last seen in Tujhse Hai Raabta on Zee TV opposite Reem Shaikh. The audience was in love with the chemistry of the two actors, Now Reem is currently starring on 'Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan' and Sehbaan is gearing up for his show 'Spy Bahu'.

The audiences have loved Reem and Sehbaan's chemistry onscreen and their bonds offscreen, the two actors became really dear friends during the show. Sehbaan took to Instagram to share this reunion photo :

The fans can't get enough of this reunion of these 'Raabta' stars,

Sehbaan became a household name with Tujhse Hai Raabta, Sehbaan was also seen in Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Thapki Pyar Ki, Udaan, and Bepannaah among other shows. Post Tujhse Hai Raabta, Sehban shot a music video with Reem titled Yaad Aayega looking at their popularity on-screen

