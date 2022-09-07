Wow! TV actor Nakuul Mehta treats his fans with his NEW hairstyle, fans’ reactions are unmissable

MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta, who is presently playing the role of Ram Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is getting lots of appreciation for his acting skills. The actor is quite popular for his talents and fashionable looks. He loves to experiment with his looks and often shares his looks on social media with his fans. The actor recently took his fans by surprise with his golden hair and beard look. His fans were amazed by his look and hailed him as a Greek god.

Nakuul shared a photo that features his hair colour golden-brown while the actor lies down on the grass and fans started pouring in their reactions. Many of his fans said that he looks a lot like a Greek god.

One of the fans wrote “You just heard from aunty that you should change your hair cute.. Now if aunty see this… You'll really get scolding now…”, another person said “At a first glance, I thought it was a British man”. A fan joked, “Mr. Camphor!! Angrezi version of Mr. Kapooorrr”, another said Ryan Gosling and Hritik Roshan had a baby!”

Nakuul Mehta once shared the screen space with Disha Parmar in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha. Besides his shows Ishqbaaaz, Never Kiss Your Best Friend, Dil Bole Oberoi were quite popular.

Credit: Pinkvilla