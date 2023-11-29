Wow! Tv actress Neha Bagga looks stunning in a golden lehenga and matching sneakers at her sangeet ceremony

She looked radiant and gorgeous in a gold colored lehenga adding a spectacular touch with matching gold sneakers.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 11/29/2023 - 15:38
Neha

MUMBAI : Popularly known and loved as Rajji, the charming Neha Bagga gained immense fame through her show Bani – Ishq Da Kalma on Colors TV. She has also been part of shows like Piya Rangrezz  and Savdhaan India: Crime Alert. The actress has been known to create funny reels and videos with her beau Resty Kamboj.

Also Read- I once ate a dosa made of oats and it tasted weird - Neha Bagga

The duo previously announced her engagement to her beau Resty Kamboj in a stunning post on her Instagram page with some stunning pictures from the memorable day in Malaysia. 

The couple have finally tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Shimla. Sharing some beautiful and memorable pictures from their special day on Instagram and captioned it, “Forever 09.11.23 “ While the bride looked gorgeous in a heavily embellished multi-colored lehenga, the groom looked dapper in a white kurta. 

Neha has now shared some stunning pictures of her sangeet ceremony on her Instagram page. She captioned it, “The Golden Magic”. She looked radiant and gorgeous in a gold colored lehenga adding a spectacular touch with matching gold sneakers. She even covered her cooda with red velvet cloths and wore matching ruby donned jewelry. Check it out here;


Also Read-Rajji and Neha are one and the same: Neha Bagga

For more news and updates on television and movies stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-BollywoodShaadis 


 

Savdhaan India:Crime Alert Resty Kamboj Bani: Ishq Da Kalma Piya Rangrezz Neha Bagga social media TV news TellyChakkar
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

