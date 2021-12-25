WOW! TV celebs Aditya Deshmukh, Sayantani Ghosh, Angad Hasija among others share their FONDEST Christmas memories

MUMBAI: Christmas is just a day away and the entire world is prepping to celebrate the last festival of the year.

Our celebrities too have wrapped up their work and headed off to different locations to celebrate Christmas and New Year with their loved ones.

A lot of celebrities have often shared fond memories of this festival.

Let's take a look:

Aditya Deshmukh aka Special Agent Faizi from Ziddi Dil - Maane Na:

“My favourite thing about Christmas is that it’s all about spreading love, joy and positivity. Every year on Christmas, it’s a ritual for me to watch Home Alone and Jingle All the Way. I then make sure to visit Mount Mary to seek blessings and take a stroll in Bandra to enjoy the vibes and look at how dreamy my city looks with such beautiful decorations. If I could become my own Santa, I would give myself a PlayStation 5 to have some Me time between shoots. I’ve always been the Secret Santa for my nephews and nieces in the family and give them chocolates and toys. Tis the season to celebrate and be together and I would really hope everyone enjoys the festival with their loved ones.”

Angad Hasija aka Kundan from Ziddi Dil - Maane Na:



“I always celebrate Christmas at home with my family, and I make sure to celebrate it with my friends a few days prior. My daughter loves Christmas, and I’m her Secret Santa, so I secretly put presents under the tree for her. For many years, this was the ritual with my younger brother. My favourite thing about Christmas is to watch my daughter get excited to receive presents from Santa. Christmas is my cheat day and given my love for sweets, I indulge in a lot of chocolate cake, plum cake, and cupcakes.”

Sayantani Ghosh aka Daljeet Bagga from Tera Yaar Hoon Main:

“The spirit of Christmas reaffirms positivity, joy and hope for all. Having studied in a convent school, Christmas has always been special to me. The festival brings back so many childhood memories about singing carols, waiting for Santa’s presents, etc. Every year on Christmas, I like going out and planning a nice brunch with my friends and gorging on some scrumptious plum cake. I also love the concept of Secret Santa and still do it with my friends in Mumbai. This year, I plan to have a nice day off and go on a lovely Christmas brunch with Anugrah, it’s our first Christmas as husband and wife so that makes it even more special.”

Mithil Jain aka Rohit from Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein:

“This year, my Christmas plans will be about spending quality time with my family and enjoying a delicious dinner. I would encourage my fans to do the same and enjoy the day with their near and dear ones. During Christmas, I love the vibe around the city as it's so bright and lovely. I would like to go on a drive and experience the beauty of the city. A Christmas tradition I have always followed is that I pack several gifts for my son and hide them throughout the house and I love to watch him find all his presents with so much enthusiasm. Here’s wishing everyone a Merry Christmas! Stay safe and stay healthy.



Nasirr Khan aka Niranjan Toshniwal from Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein:

“I really cherish this festival as Christmas brings a lot of warmth and gives you the real holiday vibes. Every year, it’s a ritual to divulge in some marzipan sweets and candy canes. I love celebrating Christmas with my family. My go-to Christmas movie will always be ‘The Grinch’. This year, I plan to try something new and become a Santa myself and bring a smile to people’s faces. I would wish all my fans Merry Christmas. Take very good care of yourself and your loved ones! Stay blessed.”

Here's wishing everyone a Merry Christmas!