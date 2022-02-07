Wow! TV celebs Kavita Kaushik, Tannaz Irani, and others praise Wagle Ki Duniya on completion of one year

MUMBAI: It’s celebrations galore in Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya as the show completes a glorious year of entertaining audiences. In just one year, the show managed to captivate viewers of three different generations who are heavily invested in the lives of various members of the Wagle family because of its relatable storyline reflecting common man dilemmas, social issues, family values, and aspirations that resonated with audiences.

On this special occasion, here are some of the television’s most popular faces talking about Wagle Ki Duniya as it reaches a monumental milestone.

Kavita Kaushik said, “Wagle Ki Duniya showcases real and exceptional content which embraces the everyday life happenings, struggles of a commoner, and I think all of us can resonate with it. I really like the kind of family content Sony SAB always churns out. And I think that's very responsible entertainment. The content always seems to resonate with Indians, especially the middle class. My heartiest congratulations to the entire team of Wagle Ki Duniya. Times like these when sustaining a piece of content becomes tough, I think completing one whole year is quite a milestone, so, yes, good luck and lots of love.”

Renowned actor Pankaj Berry said, “I would like to congratulate the entire team of Wagle Ki Duniya for completing one successful year. It is a remarkable show which is so ahead of its time. It rightly depicts the crusades of a common man, and it seems like all our life experiences are being captured onscreen. I must say the entire show seems to be a product of careful deliberation, and the writers are doing a great job choosing such relevant stories for the audience. My very best wishes for the entire team!”

Tannaz Irani added, “Life filled with empathy, simplicity and morals should never be under-estimated. That is why even today, in a fiercely competitive world, a simple feel-good series like Wagle Ki Duniya has made such a strong presence amongst the audience. All the cast members are doing an amazing job, and their hard work has certainly been translated onscreen as the show is a delight to watch. Three cheers for the team that continues to showcase the magic on-screen with their passion. Congratulations and my best wishes to the entire team. Here's to many more anniversaries!”

Aamir Dalvi said, “To begin with, every time I hear about Wagle Ki Duniya, it takes me back to my childhood when Aanjjan ji and Bharati ji starred in it. An interesting phrase was coined when the show first aired, ‘woh toh apni alag Wagle ki Duniya main rehta hai’ and till this day and age, the phrase is used. Sony SAB has revived this cult classic, and today, when Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey is completing one year, we have to agree that this was a branding made many years ago, and needless to say, they have stuck to that standard. The makers have looked into insights, and churned meaningful, clean entertainment. They have hit the bull’s eye with this show. Kudos to the entire team on achieving this milestone. The way TV has been operating these days, any content being able to complete an anniversary is commendable in itself, and I’m so happy for the team!”

Sayantani Ghosh who was seen in Sony SAB’s Tera Yaar Hoon Main said- "Congratulations Team Wagle Ki Duniya, for completing one successful year! In this span of time, the show has really lived up to its promise of providing clean humour, family drama and responsible entertainment to its viewers. Sumeet, Aanjjan ji, Bharati ji, Pariva - all of them are great actors, and together they make a fine team. The storyline has always intrigued me, and it has such a great relativity factor that attracts everybody. The way it touches on important topics like good touch - bad touch, mental health, work-life balancing is truly commendable, and I think it has something in store for audiences of all ages. Wagle Ki Duniya is a must-watch, and I would like to wish the team many, many successes in the coming time!"

Renowned actor Deven Bhojani said- “Warmest Congratulations to the team of 'Wagle Ki Duniya' and Sony SAB on super successfully completing one year. It's one of the few shows on television which has both mass and class appeal. I thoroughly enjoyed playing a cameo for a few episodes as 'Anna' in it, got a humongous response from the audiences, and am looking forward to coming back again.”

Credit: Pinkvilla