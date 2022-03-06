WOW! TV hottie Avneet Kaur owns some super stylish bags and they are definitely unmissable

Just like every girl, Avneet seems to be quite fond of using stylish designer bags. The actress owns bags from some top brands which she has flaunted on various outings.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 06/03/2022 - 12:36
WOW! TV hottie Avneet Kaur owns some super stylish bags and they are definitely unmissable

MUMBAI: Avneet Kaur is one of the most stunning actresses in the telly town.

The diva has ruled several hearts with her amazing work in the TV industry ever since her childhood.

Avneet started her career as a child artist and has come a long way in her career.

The diva is now a social media star and has a whopping 30.4 Million followers on Instagram.

Avneet's fan following is rising with each passing day.

The stunning actress is all set for her big Bollywood release Tiku Weds Sheru which is produced by Kangana Ranaut.  

The movie also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role.

ALSO READ: Sensuous! Aladdin actress Avneet Kaur looks stunning in animal-print clothes

Well, Avneet had a spark of becoming a star ever since her childhood.

Apart from being a talented actress, Avneet is one stylish diva.

Her Instagram is filled with pictures and videos where Avneet has shown her stylish avatar by donning designer outfits, accessories, and much more.

Just like every girl, Avneet seems to be quite fond of using stylish designer bags.

The actress owns bags from some top brands which she has flaunted on various outings.

So, let's take a look at Avneet Kaur's stylish bag collection.

 

 


What do you think about Avneet's stylish bag collection? Do let us know your views in the comments section. 

Avneet has starred in shows like Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Hamari Sister Didi, Savitri, Chandra Nandini, Meri Maa, and Twistwala Love, among others.

She has also starred in movies like Mardaani part 1 and 2, Ekta, Brunei, Dosti, and Qarib Qarib Singlle.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Avneet Kaur is a vision in white in these stunning outfits

Mardaani 2 Ekta Brunie Dosti Qarib Qarib Singlle Ek Mutthi Aasmaan Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga Hamari Sister Didi Savitri Chandra Nandini Meri Maa Twistwala Love
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 06/03/2022 - 12:36

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Shocking! Priya decides to hide the baby’s truth from Ram
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode.As per the current...
Parineetii: Woah! Rajiv apologizes to Neeti, Parineet enters
MUMBAI: Parineetii went on floors on 14th February.  The show focuses on two best friends who end up marrying the same...
Anupamaa: Upcoming Challenge! Anupamaa to have a tough fight with THIS new entrant in the Kapadia house
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
WOW! Here's how Jennifer Winget is still connected to her popular show Beyhadh 1, Deet Inside
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
Anupamaa: OMG! Ankur and Barkha meet Anuj and Anupamaa with a hidden agenda
MUMBAI: Anupamaa never fails to entertain the viewers with its episodes. The upcoming track is set to unveil a lot of...
Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho: Destiny Plans! Katha’s wish coin in Kabir’s hands, Katha and Rahul stuck together
MUMBAI: Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment are known for some amazing shows and are once again coming with another show...
Recent Stories
BREAKING NEWS: Sirf Tum actor Punit Bhatia bags Vikram Bhatt’s horror film ‘Judaa Hoke Bhi’
BREAKING NEWS: Sirf Tum actor Punit Bhatia bags Vikram Bhatt’s horror film ‘Judaa Hoke Bhi’
Latest Video