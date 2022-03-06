WOW! TV hottie Avneet Kaur owns some super stylish bags and they are definitely unmissable

MUMBAI: Avneet Kaur is one of the most stunning actresses in the telly town.

The diva has ruled several hearts with her amazing work in the TV industry ever since her childhood.

Avneet started her career as a child artist and has come a long way in her career.

The diva is now a social media star and has a whopping 30.4 Million followers on Instagram.

Avneet's fan following is rising with each passing day.

The stunning actress is all set for her big Bollywood release Tiku Weds Sheru which is produced by Kangana Ranaut.

The movie also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role.

Well, Avneet had a spark of becoming a star ever since her childhood.

Apart from being a talented actress, Avneet is one stylish diva.

Her Instagram is filled with pictures and videos where Avneet has shown her stylish avatar by donning designer outfits, accessories, and much more.

Just like every girl, Avneet seems to be quite fond of using stylish designer bags.

The actress owns bags from some top brands which she has flaunted on various outings.

So, let's take a look at Avneet Kaur's stylish bag collection.



Avneet has starred in shows like Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Hamari Sister Didi, Savitri, Chandra Nandini, Meri Maa, and Twistwala Love, among others.

She has also starred in movies like Mardaani part 1 and 2, Ekta, Brunei, Dosti, and Qarib Qarib Singlle.

