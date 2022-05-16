WOW! TV shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Kundali Bhagya among others are all set to take a LEAP

MUMBAI : Television has a lot of content to offer to the viewers.

In just 5 months of the year 2022, the viewers have seen so many TV shows going on-air and off-air.

The viewers can expect a lot of TV shows rolling out on small screens in the upcoming days.

We all know that there are some shows that have been successfully running after they were launched last year.

Well, a lot of shows have seen a leap within a few months of their release.

But now, there are many shows which are all set to witness a leap.

Whenever a show takes a leap, a lot of changes take place.

New characters are introduced in the show and we also see how the existing characters evolve in their respective roles.

So, let's take a look at the existing TV shows that are all set to take a leap in the coming days:

1. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

The popular show on Sony TV is all set to take a leap soon. It's been several months since the show went on air and the viewers are loving it. Well, it's high time the show needed a leap so that the story moves forward and it is finally going to happen in the coming days.

2. Shubh Laabh

Sony SAB's show Shubh Laabh is also working wonders on small screens ever since the beginning. The show is now all set to take a leap soon.

3. Kundali Bhagya

Ekta Kapoor's long-running drama series has constantly been loved by the viewers. Well, Kundali Bhagya has witnessed a few leaps and it is all set for another one soon.

4. Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na

Avinesh Rekhi and Anjali Tatrari starrer show has been running on the small screens for a few months now. After entertaining the viewers with its ongoing storyline, the show is all set for a leap.

So, how excited are you to see the leaps in these shows? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

