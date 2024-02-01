Wow! Udaariyaan actors Anuraj Chahal and Aditi Bhagat aka Armaan and Aasma’s wedding look revealed, check it out

MUMBAI : Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. The show has been a favourite since its arrival and we have seen some of the previous main leads becoming our favourites like Priyanka Chahar Choudhary with Ankit Gupta and Twinkle Arora with Hitesh Bharadwaj. Currently the new pairing of Aditi Bhagat with Anuraj Chahal has become a new favourite. With each new episode, the show becomes more intense. The show revolves around the love-triangle between Aliya, Armaan and Aasma. The twists and turns in the story keep the audience hooked.

Earlier, we see Aliya running into a lady who wants to hurt Aasma. Aliya tries to get a hold of her to get more details out but the lady tries to run away from her. Aliya chases the lady and while Aliya tries to get a hold of her, Raja sees her and tries to catch her but Sukhi stops him.

Coincidentally, Aasma and Armaan see Raja and Sukhi and stop the car to figure out what’s the matter and on getting to know about it, Aasma decides to handle Raja by herself. Therefore, she sends Sukhi and Armaan out of the car and tries to explain the scenario to Raja while Armaan keeps faith that she will handle the issue well. Meanwhile, Aasma assumes that Aliya must be playing some again against her once again.

Now as we know that things are going really well between Aasma and Armaan, the viewers are all set to see their wedding track soon.

Now we are here with a glimpse of their wedding looks below, check it out:

As we can see in the pictures, the on-screen couple looks very lovely and we really want to know what’s happening in the upcoming episodes of the serial.

