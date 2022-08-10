WOW! Udaariyaan fame Karan V Grover has the most romantic wish for his wife Poppy Jabbal on their first wedding anniversary

Karan V Grover got married to his longtime ladylove Poppy Jabbal in an intimate wedding in Himachal Pradesh last year.
Karan V Grover

MUMBAI: Karan V Grover is one of the most loved actors in the television world. 
The actor is known for giving some fine performances in his shows like Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Woh Rehne Wali Mehlon Ki, Punar Vivah, Bahu Humari Rajnikant and many more. 

Karan wowed everyone with his solid performance in Colors' show Udaariyaan and then in Bohot Pyaar Karte Hain. 

While Karan's professional life has been on a roll, his personal life too is going great. 

Karan got married to his longtime ladylove Poppy Jabbal in an intimate wedding last year. 

The actor had shared dreamy pictures from his beautiful day. 

Karan and his wife fondly remember their wedding day as MayDay. 

Today marks the couple's first wedding anniversary and the actor took to social media to wish his beautiful wife. 

Check out Karan's post:

The couple's wedding was attended by close family and friends. 

Karan and Poppy at a traditional Anand Karaj amid the beautiful locales of Himachal Pradesh. 

The beautiful couple hosted a wedding bash in Mumbai for their industry friends. 

Wishing Karan and Poppy a very happy wedding anniversary!

Here's to a lifetime of love and happiness!

