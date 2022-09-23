Wow! Udaariyan: Ekam aka Hitesh pays tribute to Hrithik Roshan in this new Udaariyaan promo

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing turns and turns in the next episode. The audience is enthralled by the cast's superb performance. With each new episode, the show becomes more intense.

From getting married to falling in love and getting divorced, Fateh and Tejo have come a long way in their relationship. The couple has a huge fan base, and just recently, when the track about Fatejo getting married once more was released, there was a lot of support online.

ALSO READ: AWW-DORABLE! Ravi Dubey pens down an Appreciation Note for his Udaariyaan team, Scroll down to know more

The show has taken a leap of 16 years and now will focus on the love triangle of Nehmat, Ekam, and Naaz after the death of Fateh and Tejo.

Previously on the show we saw, Nehmat, and Ekam are sitting together where Ekam points out that Nehmat doesn’t eat ice cream and she says that it was a family ritual that she used to share with her parents, Tejo and Fateh. Ekam tells Nehmat to open up about her feelings so that the pain can be healed. As Nehmat denies being in pain and looks the other way, Ekam tells her to tell him the same while looking in his eyes but Nehmat doesn’t do so.

In this scene, we can clearly see the lovely chemistry between Nehmat and Ekam where Ekam loves her so much.

The show is gearing up and we see that Naaz has already started Nehmat and Ekam’s closeness. In the latest promo of Udaariyaan, we see that Ekam asks Nehmat to be his dance partner and he waits for her, when Nehmat is late, Naaz takes this chance and tells him that she can be his dance partner but Ekam tells her that his Nehmat will never leave him dangling and this pisses of Naaz a lot.

But there is one more special thing from the promo that has got the fans buzzing Ekam’s fabulous dancing skills he recreates Hrithik Roshan’s infamous Dhoom hook step with the same background and fans are loving this little tribute to the dancing hero. Check out the promo here:

Previously, we also saw that Ekam points out how Nehmat thinks that he doesn’t understand her pain. He also points out how his father feels the same. He reveals how he wants to become a police officer only to find out what caused Nehmat’s parents’ accident and also why his father was suspended.

Will Ekam find out the truth about Fateh and Tejo’s deaths?

Stay tuned to TellyChakar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Udaariyaan: Emotional! Ekam reveals why he wants to become a police officer, Nehmat gets teary eyed



