WOW! Udaariyan: Nehmat struggles to convince Naaz; a sneak peek into the behind-the-scenes on the sets of Udaariyaan

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists and turns in the next episode. The audience is enthralled by the cast's superb performance. With each new episode, the show becomes more intense.

From getting married to falling in love and getting divorced, Fateh and Tejo have come a long way in their relationship. The couple has a huge fan base, and just recently, when the track about Fatejo getting married once more was released, there was a lot of support online.

The show has taken a leap of 16 years and will now focus on the love triangle of Nehmat, Ekam, and Naaz.

Previously on the show, we saw Ekam pointing out how Nehmat thinks that he doesn’t understand her pain. He also points out how his father feels the same. He reveals how he wants to become a police officer only to find out what caused Nehmat’s parents’ accident and also why his father was suspended.

Fans of the show are really curious to find out what happens next in the story but they are also interested to find out what happens behind the scenes on the sets of Udaariyan. Recently the production house Dreamiyata which is owned by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey put up fun behind the scenes. Check out a day in the life of Nehmat and Naaz:

Meanwhile, the show is gearing up for an interesting drama and we see that Naaz has already started sensing Nehmat and Ekam’s closeness. In the latest promo of Udaariyaan, we see that Ekam asks Nehmat to be his dance partner and he waits for her, when Nehmat is late, Naaz takes this chance and tells him that she can be his dance partner but Ekam tells her that his Nehmat will never leave him dangling and this pisses of Naaz a lot.

