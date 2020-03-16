WOW! Udaariyan's Angad and Fateh's funny banter is unmissable

Jasmine and Amrik ask the café person about Tanya’s residential address. He lets them know that Tanya works at Offshore Café.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Sat, 04/30/2022 - 17:06
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV.  It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with its intense twists and turns. It features Isha Malviya, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Choudhary, and Karan Grover.   

We see that Angad and Fateh are played by actors Ankit Gupta and Karan V Grover goofing around with each other.  Take a look at this video to see what they both are up to.

Though on-screen they are rivals off camera they share a great bond with each other. Fans are super excited to see what's going to happen in the upcoming episode now that the upcoming track is shot in London.

Meanwhile, in the show, we see that Jasmine and Amrik ask the café person about Tanya’s residential address. He lets them know that Tanya works at Offshore Café. Jasmine tells Amrik that they need to find out the truth. The next day, Jasmine confronts Tanya. Amrik greets her as Tejo Ji. Tanya lets them know that she is neither Tejo nor from Punjab. Jasmine tells her she has lost her memory after that grave incident. Tanya makes her learn that she has not lost her memory and she did not burn alive in any fire. Angad observes Jasmine and Amrik conversing with Tanya. Jasmine calls Fateh and lets him know they are in London. 

Latest Video