WOW! Ulka Gupta aka Banni ditches her DESI AVATAR and we are in love with her

Mumbai: Banni Chow Home Delivery hit the small screens a few months ago on Star Plus.

The show stars Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra in the lead roles.

While Ulka plays the role of Banni, Pravisht is seen as Yuvan.

Banni Chow Home Delivery has managed to keep the viewers hooked to the screen.

Ulka is slaying in the role of Banni and fans are loving her in a totally different avatar.

We all know that Ulka enjoys a great fan following on social media.

She gained a lot of fame at such a small age.

The pretty diva who is sporting quite a traditional look in the show is very classy and chock in real life.

Well, Ulka being a millennial kid has always followed the latest trends.

The actress has now shared a beautiful dance reel on Instagram where she is showing off her amazing dance moves.

Take a look:

For a while, Ulka has ditched her desi avatar and rocked with her dance moves in this amazing reel.

Ulka is seen performing with co-star Anushka Merchande.

Well, this shows that Ulka prefers following the trend.

Banni Chow Home Delivery is produced by Shashi Sumeet Mittal.

The drama series is inspired by a Bengali show Khukumoni Home Delivery which is aired on Star Jalsha.

The show also stars Parvati Sehgal, Rajendra Chawla, Ayush Anand, Sonal Vengurlekar, Priyank Tatariya, Pooja Singh, Sheetal Jaiswal, and Payal Gupta among others.

