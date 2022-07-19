Wow! Umar Riaz’s special bond with this Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant will melt your heart

Umar and Rajiv met in the Bigg Boss house and since then the two are friends and are giving major friendship goals.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 07/19/2022 - 17:23
umar

MUMBAI :Umar Riaz was one of the strongest contestants on Bigg Boss 15. From day one, he was loved by the audience.

His friendship with Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash was much spoken about. Umar grabbed the headlines for his continued fights with Pratik as the two never got along with each other.

The doctor’s alliance with Rajiv Adatia and Karan was very strong and he proved his friendship during every task as he supported him unconditionally.

But then he was eliminated from the show just two weeks before the finale and the fans were disappointed as they wanted to see him in the finale.
 
Post the show, Umar reached stardom, and his fan following reached another level and the fans are waiting to watch him on screen soon.

Umar was recently caught up with his best buddy from Bigg Boss Rajiv Adatia who is entertaining everyone on the sets of the show and is doing all the stunts and facing his fears.

ALSO READ :Bigg Boss 15: Whoa! Umar Riaz creates history by achieving this milestone, breaks brother Asim Riaz and the late Siddarth Shukla’s records

We did see all the KKK 12 contestants have returned to India from South Africa and Rajiv made it a point to meet his close friend Umar Riaz.

He shared a photo with him and captioned it saying “Runited with my bro”.

Well, there is no doubt that Rajiv and Umar are best of friends and they are giving major friendship goals.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Wow! Umar Riaz announces his next project; it will be launched tomorrow


    

 

BASSER ALI Splitsvilla season 10 Roadies Ekta Kapoor Balaji Telefilms Reality show KANGANA RANUAT MAX PLAYER Digital Show LOCK UPP Avneet Kaur Anushka Sen Mr Faisu Jannat Zubair MUNAWAR FARUQUI. NISHA RAWAL Poonam Pandey Karanvir Bohra Tehseen Poonawala Karan Kundrra Ali Merchant Sara Khan umar riaz tellychakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 07/19/2022 - 17:23

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Mesmerizing! These sexy pictures of Ayesha Singh show why she’s not your TYPICAL bahu
MUMBAI: Ayesha Singh is a well-known actress in the television industry. The talented actress has been giving quite a...
MAJOR DHAMAKA! Rajveer Singh and Celesti Bairagey's first meeting in StarPlus' Udti Ka Naam Rajjo is surely a flood of emotions
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world. Also read:...
Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan: Exclusive! Agastya fails in rescuing Tara and Pakhi; Ishaan forces Pakhi for this thing
MUMBAI: Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's new serial Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot...
Yeh Hai Chahtein: Happiness! Preesha gives a second chance to Rudraksh
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Oops! Mouni Roy gets brutally trolled for flaunting her loose pants look; netizens say “Achhe se pocha lag ra”
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the entertainment world. Also read:...
Imlie : Exclusive! This is how Imlie would say goodbye to Aryan end of their love story
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
Recent Stories
OMG! Post pandemic, 3 movies flopped at the box office! Is this the downfall of Yash Raj Films?
OMG! Post pandemic, 3 movies flopped at the box office! Is this the downfall of Yash Raj Films?
Latest Video