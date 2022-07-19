Wow! Umar Riaz’s special bond with this Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant will melt your heart

MUMBAI :Umar Riaz was one of the strongest contestants on Bigg Boss 15. From day one, he was loved by the audience.

His friendship with Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash was much spoken about. Umar grabbed the headlines for his continued fights with Pratik as the two never got along with each other.

The doctor’s alliance with Rajiv Adatia and Karan was very strong and he proved his friendship during every task as he supported him unconditionally.

But then he was eliminated from the show just two weeks before the finale and the fans were disappointed as they wanted to see him in the finale.



Post the show, Umar reached stardom, and his fan following reached another level and the fans are waiting to watch him on screen soon.

Umar was recently caught up with his best buddy from Bigg Boss Rajiv Adatia who is entertaining everyone on the sets of the show and is doing all the stunts and facing his fears.

We did see all the KKK 12 contestants have returned to India from South Africa and Rajiv made it a point to meet his close friend Umar Riaz.

He shared a photo with him and captioned it saying “Runited with my bro”.

Well, there is no doubt that Rajiv and Umar are best of friends and they are giving major friendship goals.

