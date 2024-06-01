Wow! Urvashi Dholakia gives a health update as she recovering from a surgery says “Another fight won”

MUMBAI: Urvashi Dholakia is no less than a superstar on television. She has been in the industry for more than two decades

She rose to fame with her character Komolika in the serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay and became a household name.

Today, she is considered as one of the best vamps on television and her character is referred to as an example when actresses play a negative role.

Today, she has a massive fan following and they still refer to her as the “ Komolika” of television.

Her last stint on television was when she participated in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa where she showcased her dancing skills and impressed the audience and the judges.

Now we had reported how the actress was admitted in the hospital and where she underwent a surgery for tumor (cys) in her neck and how she updated her fans that she is on the road to recovery.

Today, once again the actress shared a video where she is seen recovering and she captioned the video saying “Another Fight won. Thank you all for your wishes and love. I am finally homeward bound. A long way to recovery yet but home will always be where my heart is”

She further said “Big thank you to Nanavati Hospital for taking such amazing care of me, the staff was so caring and The Biggest thank you to the man behind it all, the only man who managed to slit my throat (just kidding) Dr. Agnieesh Patial! Thanks a ton doctor for attending to me with such sincerity and speed”

Uravashi also mentioned “Cannot talk much as advised by the doctors, finally the drainage pipe is out and the IV line out is too. Now all I want do is go home”

Well, no doubt that Urvashi is coming out from a severe health issue but we are happy to see her recovering soon.

TellyChakkar wishes the actress a speedy recovery.

