WOW! Uttaran fame Sreejita De reveals she will tie the knot will boyfriend Michael BP next year; deets inside

MUMBAI: Uttaran fame Sreejita De, who is dating Germany-based Michael BP for more than two years now and was all set to tie the knot this year had to unfortunately postpone her wedding. The actress has now pushed her wedding to next year owing to the COVID-19 situation in India.

"Honestly, we have been planning to get married since last year (2020) but because of the pandemic, we were unable to do it.

Marriage is a thing which you get to cherish only once in your lifetime and we didn’t want to get married in the pandemic as we won’t be able to invite our friends, his family and it won’t be special anymore. I feel at least special people should be around us. But looking at the situation things don’t seem to be getting better. First wave, second wave and now there is news of the third wave," she said.

Michael and Sreejita now plan to get married by early next year, "We have to now take a decision at the soonest and what I can think of right now is that the marriage will happen only next year. Early next year or maybe summer next year, I am just keeping my fingers crossed. I hope the situation gets better and everybody can be around us," said the actress.

Talking about the lockdown period and how it strengthened her bond with Michael, she said, "Lockdown gave me a chance to spend time with my boyfriend. Obviously, when you spend time with your partner or parents it strengthens your bond. Also, you get to know a lot about each other and your relationship. Our bond has strengthened because of the lockdown. Initially, he was also not working for two months because of the complete lockdown that happened last year.

So those two months he completely gave it to me and our relationship. He is now working from home but we are together and we are getting to know each other better. Time is a very important factor in any relationship and we are thankful and grateful that we got a chance to spend time with each other."

Sreejita is all praise for Michael and shared that he is a very supportive boyfriend, "He is very supportive, motivating and my true friend. There are days when because of work pressure or something else you feel down and don’t feel motivated, that time he motivates me so much that I forget my worries."

She also opened about the things they bond over and stated that their different cultures and backgrounds have never been a barrier, "I don’t think culture impacts individual characteristics. Everyone has a basic nature which is beyond culture or religion. I feel we have an amazing friendly bond and we can talk to each other about anything and everything. We can talk about anything under the sun. Then we have similar interests like travelling, watching films, and listening to songs. So beyond culture, our basic nature is quite similar," she said.

