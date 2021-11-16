Wow! Vidhi Pandya to enter Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card entry

MUMBAI: Vidhi Pandya who went through an early exit from Bigboss we hear is scheduled to enter the show yet again.

Sources say that the actor has been put into quarantine and she may enter the show any moment now.

We tried to get in touch with the actor who did not comment on it however we sure can look foward to some great stuff coming up.

Recently the actor had tweeted her side telling Tejaswi that Karan will always remain hers and what they shared was a very friendly rapport also stating her true friend will always be Umar.