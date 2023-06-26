Wow! Vivek Dahiya reveals how he bagged the role of an ACP in Balaji’s Telefilms serial “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein”

MUMBAI:Vivek Dahiya is one of the known celebrities of television and he has a good fan following.

He rose to fame for his performance in the serial Ye Hai Mohabbatein and today, he is very successful on television.

Vivek won the reality show “Nach Baliye Season 8” along with his wife Divyanka Tripathi.

He has also worked in many OTT projects and soon, he would be debuting in Bollywood too.

Now, in a recent interview, he revealed how he bagged the show Ye Hai Mohabbatein, where he said “ For YHM, they called me directly. I didn't have to audition for the role as they had seen me in the role of a cop in my first serial, Veera. They like my presence. The creative in Sandip Sikand’s team called me while I was having dinner in a dhaba, I still remember. He asked me to come in the evening and I was shocked”.

He further said “He said you have been casted as ACP in Ye Hai Mohabbatein. I requested if I could come tomorrow, but he refused. I was supposed to reach there that evening itself. I reached there in no time and we started shooting for the serial."

Well, there is no doubt that this serial is responsible for Vivek and Divanka’s love story. He is still known for his role in the serial.

At the end, Vivek also mentioned that he wants to make it big in films and hopefully, he would get his big break soon.

