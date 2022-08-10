WOW! From Vivian D'Sena to Anjum Fakih, these actors went public about their relationship

Many actors surprised their fans by announcing their relationship which came as a surprise for their loved ones.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sun, 04/30/2023 - 04:30
Vivian D'Sena

MUMBAI: Actors always tend to grab attention for whatever they do. 

Be in on a personal front or professional front, ardent fans are always curious to know about their personal lives. 

From their family to their love life, everything is under scrutiny.

The year 2023 has been full of highs and lows for many actors. 

There are several actors who went through some great changes in their personal as well as professional lives.

In fact, many surprised their fans by announcing their relationships, which came as a surprise for their fans. 

So, let's take a look at the actors who made their relationship official this year:

ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya 19th April 2023 Written Episode Update: Shaurya tries to harm Rajveer

1. Anjum Fakih 

The beautiful diva has been extremely private about her personal life. However, Anjum delighted her fans by finally introducing the man of her dreams. The actress has been dating him for two years now. However, she managed to keep her relationship under wraps for a long time. 

2. Manit Joura

The actor also recently made his relationship official as he posted a cute picture with his ladylove on social media. Although we aren't aware if Manit's ladylove belongs to the entertainment industry, we are really happy for him. 

3. Twinkle Vashist 

The beautiful diva, who has been dating a guy named Harsh Tuli for two years, recently shared a romantic picture on social media. Twinkle seems to be extremely elated to be in love and her pictures are proof. 

4. Vivian D'Sena 

Vivian was in the news for a very long time for dating an Egyptian journalist. The couple has a daughter together. Vivian recently spoke about his relationship and marriage openly in the media. 

5. Rachana Mistry 

She is currently seen as Vidhi in Star Bharat's Na Umra Ki Seema Ho. The actress who is romancing TV's handsome hunk Iqbal Khan in the show has found love in real life as well. Rachana recently took to social media to announce her relationship. She is dating a guy named Amit Madaan. 

Well, we hear a lot of wedding bells in the coming years. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

DES: Many actors surprised their fans by announcing their relationship which came as a surprise for their loved ones. 

ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya 17th April 2023 Written Episode Update: Rajveer manages to get the job at Mehra industries

Anjum Faikh Manit Joura Rachana Mistry Iqbal Khan Star Bharat Zee TV Vivian Dsena Twinkle Vashist Colors Udaariyaan Kundali Bhagya Na Umra Ki Seema Ho TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sun, 04/30/2023 - 04:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Ayesha Singh reveals her parents were worried about her joining the industry, and THIS is how she dealt with it! Read for more!
MUMBAI :Ayesha Singh is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai...
Exclusive! Saavi Ki Savaari: Nityam takes a stand for Saavi in front of Bua-Dadi!
MUMBAI :Saavi Ki Sawari is one of the newly launched shows of Colors TV, which has started catering a lot to the...
WOW! From Vivian D'Sena to Anjum Fakih, these actors went public about their relationship
MUMBAI: Actors always tend to grab attention for whatever they do. Be in on a personal front or professional front,...
Exclusive! Garmi actor Puneet Singh says, “It was a big thing for me to get a chance to work with Tigmanshu Dhulia”
MUMBAI:A few days ago, a web series titled Garmi started streaming on Sony LIV. The series is created by Tigmanshu...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Oh No! Lakshmi's perfect plan, Rishi goes missing
MUMBAI :Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Exclusive! Anjum Fakih opens up about social media and privacy, saying “I do think some things should be personal but being a part of this industry means..”! Read for more
MUMBAI : Anjum Fakih is currently seen in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya where she is playing the role of Srishti Luthra....
Recent Stories
Amitabh Bachchan
Rakul Preet Singh cherishes 1 year of Runway 34! Shared starstruck moment with Amitabh Bachchan from the sets
Latest Video
Related Stories
social media and privacy
Exclusive! Anjum Fakih opens up about social media and privacy, saying “I do think some things should be personal but being a part of this industry means..”! Read for more
Remo Dsouza to grace
Dance Maestro Remo Dsouza to grace the sets of India's Best Dancer Season 3 for the Grand Premiere episode
India’s Best Dancer' with her dance moves
Sonali Bendre takes over the stage of India’s Best Dancer' with her dance moves!
enter Dangal
Exclusive! Charanjeet Kaur to enter Dangal TV's Sindoor Ki Keemat
AISHWARYA / NEIL
Wow! This is what Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma had to say about doing the reality show “Nach Baliye Season 10”
PRACHI AND RAGHAV
Awwdorable! ‘PraRag’ fans fawn over This scene of Prachi and Raghav from Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2