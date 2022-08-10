WOW! From Vivian D'Sena to Anjum Fakih, these actors went public about their relationship

MUMBAI: Actors always tend to grab attention for whatever they do.

Be in on a personal front or professional front, ardent fans are always curious to know about their personal lives.

From their family to their love life, everything is under scrutiny.

The year 2023 has been full of highs and lows for many actors.

There are several actors who went through some great changes in their personal as well as professional lives.

In fact, many surprised their fans by announcing their relationships, which came as a surprise for their fans.

So, let's take a look at the actors who made their relationship official this year:

1. Anjum Fakih

The beautiful diva has been extremely private about her personal life. However, Anjum delighted her fans by finally introducing the man of her dreams. The actress has been dating him for two years now. However, she managed to keep her relationship under wraps for a long time.

2. Manit Joura

The actor also recently made his relationship official as he posted a cute picture with his ladylove on social media. Although we aren't aware if Manit's ladylove belongs to the entertainment industry, we are really happy for him.

3. Twinkle Vashist

The beautiful diva, who has been dating a guy named Harsh Tuli for two years, recently shared a romantic picture on social media. Twinkle seems to be extremely elated to be in love and her pictures are proof.

4. Vivian D'Sena

Vivian was in the news for a very long time for dating an Egyptian journalist. The couple has a daughter together. Vivian recently spoke about his relationship and marriage openly in the media.

5. Rachana Mistry

She is currently seen as Vidhi in Star Bharat's Na Umra Ki Seema Ho. The actress who is romancing TV's handsome hunk Iqbal Khan in the show has found love in real life as well. Rachana recently took to social media to announce her relationship. She is dating a guy named Amit Madaan.

Well, we hear a lot of wedding bells in the coming years.

