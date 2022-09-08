WOW! This is what Anjali Tatrari up to these days post wrapping up the shoot of Zee TV's Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na

The viewers were in love with Anjali and Avinesh's on-screen jodi. As the actors shoot for the final days of the show, Anjali has shared some heartwarming Instagram stories straight from the set. 
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 03:30
MUMBAI:Anjali Tatrari and Avinesh Rekhi starrer show Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na launched on a grand note last year on 9th  November.

The show had an ensemble cast of actors like Leenesh Mattoo, Rakshanda Khan, Shweta Gautam, Karuna Verma, Farah Lakhani, Simran Sharma and many more.

Well, after the successful run of 9 months, the show is all set to go off-air in a few days' time.

The viewers were in love with Anjali and Avinesh's on-screen jodi.

As the actors shoot for the final days of the show, Anjali has shared some heartwarming Instagram stories straight from the set.

The last day of the shoot was celebrated as a traditional day with all the cast and crew who came decked up in amazing clothes.

ALSO READ:EXCLUSIVE! Anjali Tatrari opens up on her everlasting bond with Mere Dad Ki Dulhan co-star Varun Badola, says, "I look up to him for both personal and professional decisions. He knows everything happening in my life."


Anjali got extremely emotional on the last day of the shoot on the set as she will dearly miss everyone.

And now that the actress has wrapped up the show's shoot, she is enjoying all the me-time.

Anjali has shared a few Instagram stories where she is keeping her fans updated about what she is up to now that she is off work for a while.

The pretty diva is indulging into some pampering sessions after having a hectic work schedule for several months.

Anjali shared the picture where she is taking some skincare treatments.

Take a look:


Well, the ardent viewers are surely going to see Anjali on-screen for a while till she signs her next project.

Anjali made her small screen debut with Sony TV's show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan which starred Varun Badola and Shweta Tiwari in the lead roles.

The actress has proved her mettle in acting with her debut show itself and now, there is no looking back.

The actress definitely has a long way to go in her career.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Anjali Tatrari opens up on her everlasting bond with Mere Dad Ki Dulhan co-star Varun Badola, says, "I look up to him for both personal and professional decisions. He knows everything happening in my life."

Latest Video