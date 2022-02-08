Wow! What is cooking between Anupamaa's Samar aka Paras Kanlawat and this actress?

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world

Also read: Anupama: HIGH DRAMA! Anupama threatens to slap Malvika

Anupamaa's Samar aka Paras Kanlawat and actress Ashnoor Kaur is all set to do a music video together. Fans are super excited to see this new pair together. Check out this amazing yet fun behind the scene video where they both are playing badminton together.

Check out the video:



Paras Kanlawat won the audience with his outstanding performances in the show Anupamaa. He is playing the role of Samar Shah in the show. While on the other hand Ashnoor Kaur was part of Anurag Kashyap's film Manmarziyaan in the role of Taapsee Pannu 's sister and was popular for playing Mini Babita/Khurana in the Sony TV show Patiala Babes.

Also read: Anupama: UPCOMING MAJOR TWIST! A new entry to take Vanraj away from Malvika

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

