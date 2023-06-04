Wow! What cooking between Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare as the actor leaves mushy comments on her photo

MUMBAI :Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi is one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television and its among the top ten shows when it comes to the BARC ratings.

The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in lead roles.

Their chemistry is loved by one and all and they are considered as one of the most loved on-screen couples.

Both are very active on their social media platforms where they keep updating about their whereabouts and what they are up to.

Recently when Aishwarya shared a photo of her on social media, Rohit indeed has some interesting mushy comments on it which left the fans in awe.

The actress shared a solo photo and captioned it saying “I am away with the fairies and never returning”

To which Rohit commented saying “Mujhe hi dekh rahi thi na ? and the other comment read “Never returning? Toh mujhe Kaun bachayga?

Now, these comments have raised some eyebrows and the fans feel that there is something brewing between them.

The fans have termed them as one of the most iconic couples on television and the fans feel that there could be something.

Well, there is no doubt that their chemistry is setting the television on fire.

