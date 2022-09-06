Wow! This is what happened when Anupama finally met Sai of GHKKPM

Anupama finally meets Sai of GHKKPM, and the two seem to have a good time finally. Even the Shah family met the Chavan family.

MUMBAI: Reality shows these days are ruling the roost and every channel is coming up with new shows and new concepts.

Star Plus, which is topping the TRP charts with their shows, is coming up with a new reality show.

After Smart Jodi, A  new show is all set to begin every Sunday, titled 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'. Well, the show will have fun games revealing the behind-the-camera dynamics between the on-screen Saas-Bahu and the jodi.

Recently we had reported that Balraj Syal and Arjun Bijlani are all set to host the show. We recently saw Balraj and Arjun with their gorgeous spouses in Smart Jodi; well, this show is most likely to replace Smart Jodi.

On the show, the actors of the show would be coming and would be interacting with each other and having fun sessions with the host of the show and this would be the first time that the audience would get to see their favorite stars together on the show.
 
Now we came across a BTS photo from the sets of the show where Anupama finally meets Sai from GHKKPM.

ALSO READ : BREAKING! Yeh Rishta's AbhiRa and Imlie's Aryalie to be the first guests of StarPlus' new show Star Parivaar Har Ravivaar

One can see how the two tv Bhau of the house are posing together and the fans are excited to see them together.

One can also see the Chavan and the Shah family posing together and seems like this episode is going to be a super entertaining one.

Well, the concept of the show seems to be very interesting and the fans are excited to see their favorite stars together.

Are you excited about the reality show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read : BREAKING! Yeh Rishta's AbhiRa and Imlie's Aryalie to be the first guests of StarPlus' new show Star Parivaar Har Ravivaar

 

 

 

