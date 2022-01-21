WOW! This is what happened when Urvashi Dholakia aka Komolika from Kasauti Zindagi Kay Season 1 met Erica Fernandes aka Prerna from Kasauti Zindagi Kay Season 2

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's Kasauti Zindagi Kay Season 1 was a huge hit back in the 2000s. The show made the careers of many actors who are currently extremely successful.

After a gap of several years, Ekta Kapoor came back with a bang with the show's season 2 with Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan in the lead roles.

The show had a successful run for 2 years and Ekta's magic worked once again.

While Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 went off-air in the year 2020, the viewers are dearly missing Parth and Erica's on-screen pairing.

ALSO READ: Wow! Erica Fernandes has a special plan for this year, and it is connected to her crush

Both got busy in their respective careers post the show went off-air.

Parth was seen in several music videos and ALT Balaji's Main Hero Boll Raha Hun, Erica was seen in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3.

Well, both the seasons of Kasauti Zindagi Kay had some iconic characters which fans still remember.

Komolika's character played by Urvashi Dholakia in season 1 is still popular.

Season 2 saw Hina Khan and then Aamna Sharif portraying the roles and nailing it like a pro.

Well, in both the seasons Komolika's character gave a hard to Prerna.

However, we have come across a picture that will be a pure delight for the viewers.

Erica and Urvashi have come together and there is too much glamour in one frame.

The pretty diva shared some pictures on her Instagram where she and Urvashi are beautifully posing for the clicks all decked up in stylish outfits.

Take a look:

Well, we are sure that these two ladies definitely had a ball of a time for the photo shoot.

Do you want to see Erica and Urvashi together in a show? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: AMAZING: Here is the REAL REASON why Erica Fernandes is a POPULAR NAME in the Television Industry!