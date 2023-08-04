Wow! This is what Rupali Ganguly had to say about her show Anupamaa; Gaurav Khanna has a special message for Rupali that will melt your heart

Rupali is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television and she has a massive fan following. Now she celebrated her birthday on the sets of the show and revealed what she thinks about the show and Gaurav too had special message for her.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 04/08/2023 - 16:00
MUMBAI:upali Ganguly is a superstar on television, and these days, she is ruling the screens with her performance as Anupama.

She has been part of many successful shows like Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai, Sanjivani, and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.

The beauty was also part of several reality shows like Bigg Boss Season 1, Zara Nachke Dikha, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2.

The actress is quite active on social media and often keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts and what she is up to.

Today, she is known as the number one actress on television and her show always tops the charts when it comes to the TRP ratings.

She is no less than a superstar on TV and has a massive fan following.

The actress had celebrated her birthday a few days back when a lot of wishes and blessings had poured in

The show producer Rajan Shahi arranged a birthday cake for the actress and the cast and crew were with her celebrating her birthday and wishing her the best in life.

When Rupali was asked by the media, if what special Rajan Shahi had done for her the actress said that her birthday is special because she has Anupama in her life. When the show wasn’t in her life she used to celebrate it with family and close friends she is like a child and feels blessed to be celebrating her birthday with everyone and that’s only possible because of Rajan Shahi, because he gave her Anupama and being part of the show makes it even more special.

She also said that the set of the show is very special as she feels her late father's blessings and support and after working for three years on the show the entire cast and crew have become like family.

Gaurav Khanna too was present at the cake-cutting ceremony, where he had a special message for his co-actor Rupali.

The actor said “Even last year I celebrated her birthday with her, I would like to thank Rajan Sir for giving me the opportunity  to work with such a talented actress and a complete actor. I have learned so much from her as an actor especially in emotional scenes, I used to lack behind, and working with her I am getting better”

He further said “ I have learned a lot and she is very down to earth. I have seen how she feeds the stray dogs and cattle. I have worked with many people but to be down to earth with the position she has reached is commendable. Anupama as a show is good but the energy on the sets is so positive and one of the reasons is her”

Well, there is no doubt that the fans love the chemistry between Anupama and Anuj and they are seen as one of the most loved on-screen couples.

